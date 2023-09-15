Tynor Revolutionizing Comfort with Tynor Life, Unveils Elite Range of Memory Foam Pillows for Holistic Wellbeing

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 15: Tynor, a renowned leader in orthopedic solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of Tynor Life, a sub-brand under the banner, with the range of products venturing into the realm of preventive bodycare. This brand extension presents a series of ergonomically designed memory foam pillows that seamlessly blends science and comfort, making it a smart approach to holistic self-care and enhanced well-being.

In today's world, where unhealthy lifestyle choices prevail, it's concerning that the World Health Organization (WHO) attributes 60 per cent of health issues to these very choices. It manifests in various forms, from poor sleep posture to improper sitting habits. Our daily routines, encompassing activities like sleeping, sitting, driving, and walking, undergo significant wear and tear. Among these, quality sleep is paramount, as 7-8 hours of rest are essential for a refreshed routine. Tynor understands that sleep quality depends on multiple factors, and a high-quality pillow is one of them.

With our profound understanding of human anatomy, Tynor believes it's time to redefine the perception of orthotic aids. We firmly believe that these aids should not be confined to the realms of sickness or weakness. Instead, they should seamlessly blend into our daily lives, becoming an integral part of our well-being journey.

Tynor Life's commitment to your well-being shines through a range of delicately crafted Elite memory foam pillows that help you rejuvenate while sleeping. The pillows offer optimal neck support and muscle relaxation, and enhance the quality of life of its users. Inspired by Sleep Science, the pillows are manufactured keeping in mind the sleep patterns and needs of its consumers. They can accommodate both long necks and short necks, back sleepers, stomach sleepers and side sleepers.

The five variants - Elite Ortho Memory Pillow (Soft and Firm), Elite Ortho Contoured Memory Pillow (Soft and Firm), Elite Anatomic Memory Pillow, Elite Pregnancy Memory Pillow and Elite Ortho Memory Child Pillow are scientifically designed to prevent fatigue, neck pain and stress related issues, thereby positively impacting the daily lives of its consumers. The use of breathable fabric and the super quality memory foam that contours to the neck and head offers unmatched relaxation, taking the Tynor Life products a league above. With a starting range of Rs 2000, the Tynor Life products are a perfect investment for a family’s holistic living.

Speaking on the occasion, Abhaynoor Singh said, “We at Tynor are absolutely elated at announcing the launch of Tynor Life, the new sub brand of Tynor that specifically aims at creating innovative products to elevate our consumers’ daily lives. Placing the well-being of our consumers at the forefront has always been the motivation behind each of Tynor’s products and that is what takes centerstage in the products under Tynor Life. The Elite range of pillows that we are launching have been scientifically designed keeping in mind the needs of our consumers of all age groups. This is the first variant of products launched under Tynor Life and we look forward to expanding our portfolio under our Life brand soon.”

With Tynor Life, Tynor remains committed to providing unwavering support and empowerment to all its consumers as they navigate their everyday lives by bringing a sense of comfort, convenience, and well-being with all of its products.

Tynor Orthotics Pvt. Ltd. is India’s largest orthopaedic appliance manufacturer and a premium global healthcare brand. It offers technologically advanced products aimed at providing respite from discomfort, pre-empting unexpected injuries, and furnishing precise anatomical support in everyday endeavours.

Operating in over 60+ countries, Tynor puts an unwavering focus on extensive research and development to use technology to fortify the body and assuage distress. Backed by a quarter-century of industry experience, the company comprehends individual needs and strives to enhance overall well-being.

Started in the early 1990s as a curative product enterprise dedicated to healing, Tynor has undergone rapid expansion. It aims to evolve into a brand that delivers day-to-day lifestyle solutions offering impeccable anatomical support while facilitating proper posture and alignment. Tynor has also ventured into the realm of Sports and Life, contributing to bodily support.

