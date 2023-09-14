Types of debit cards in India: Which one should you choose?

Are you looking for the perfect debit card that matches your lifestyle? You have come to the right place! With an array of unique debit card options, you can choose the best debit card in India that suits your requirements. Get ready to learn about different types of debit cards and everything under it right here!

New Delhi (India), September 14: Today, almost every savings bank account comes with a debit card. You may or may not want it, but it does have several advantages attached to it. It is widely known that debit cards make most financial transactions easier and more convenient. But choosing the best debit card for yourself from all the types of debit cards available can be a game-changer. Along with convenience, it brings you excellent reward options and outstanding experiences while keeping you from overspending.

There are several types of debit cards available in India. Let us check out what they are and discuss their features so you can find the best one.

Types of debit cards in India



Visa, Mastercard and RuPay debit cards

There are many different types of debit cards in India, out of which Visa and Mastercard are the most popular types of debit cards you will find.

Visa is one of the most popular payment networks in the world, making it one of the best debit cards in India. It is globally accepted and comes with several advantages.

RuPay debit card

The RuPay debit card is an indigenous payment network from India. It is widely accepted across India and offers amazing rewards and discounts.

IDFC FIRST Bank Debit Cards

IDFC FIRST Bank offers different types of debit cards that do much more than just transactions. With these debit cards, you get exclusive rewards and access to benefits like insurance coverage, setting your own limit on your debit card usage, setting limits for minor’s bank accounts, and much more.

Let’s start with the premium debit cards offered by IDFC FIRST Bank.

FIRST PRIVATE Debit Card

There are many types of debit cards in India, but this surpasses others, especially if you travel often or are looking for a top-notch premium experience.

This is a metal card, and it comes with a daily purchase limit of Rs 15 lakhs and a daily ATM withdrawal limit of up to 10 lakhs

Access to domestic airport lounges four times per quarter (along with a companion) and access to international airport lounges six times per quarter

Golf access once a month

Roadside assistance

Complimentary insurance coverage*

24X7 seamless concierge service

Receive incredible offers on lifestyle, shopping, and dining

FIRST Wealth Debit Card

Amongst all types of debit cards, this is the one for you if you are a shopper and looking for a premium experience.

Daily purchase limit of Rs 12 lakhs and daily ATM withdrawal limit of up to 7 lakhs

Lounge access in domestic airports thrice a quarter (along with a companion) and twice a quarter in international airports

Complimentary insurance coverage*

Roadside assistance

Golf access per month

Receive 24X7 concierge service

FIRST Select Debit Card

This is the card if you like luxury and want to treat yourself or your friends every once in a while.

Daily purchase limit of Rs 10 lakhs and daily ATM withdrawal limit of up to 5 lakhs

Get lounge access with a companion at domestic airports two times per calendar quarter (along with a companion)

Complimentary insurance coverage*

Roadside assistance

Get attractive offers on lifestyle and dining

If you are looking for a regular debit card with benefits or a beginner debit card, you can also choose other debit cards from IDFC FIRST Bank.

Visa Platinum Debit Card

Daily Purchase of up to Rs 6 lakhs and daily ATM withdrawal limit of up to Rs 2 lakhs

Access to domestic airport lounges once a quarter

Insurance coverage*

Avail discounts related to health, education, travel shopping and more

Visa Classic Debit Card

Daily Purchase limit of up to Rs 4 lakhs and daily ATM withdrawal limit of up to Rs 1 lakh

Insurance coverage

Avail discounts and offers on leisure, lifestyle, travel, and more

RuPay Platinum Debit Card

Daily purchases up to Rs 1 lakh and daily ATM withdrawal limit of up to Rs 50,000

Insurance coverage

Lounge access to domestic airports once every six months

Get attractive offers on food, entertainment and more

RuPay Classic Debit Card

Daily purchases up to Rs 1 lakh and ATM withdrawal limit of up to Rs 40,000

Attractive discounts and offers on food, entertainment, etc.

To sum up

A debit card helps you make everyday transactions convenient and keeps your spending in check. With different types of debit cards at your disposal, you can relax and enjoy the convenience they have to offer. Understand all the terms of a debit card before choosing, such as insurance coverage, transaction limits, etc. and assess all the benefits carefully.

With IDFC FIRST Bank Debit Cards, you get a plethora of benefits in one place. You also receive seasonal benefits, discounts and offers on brands like Swiggy, Bookmyshow, Yatra, Myntra and many more. IDFC FIRST Bank Debit Card offers updated discounts and rewards to its customers almost every month. How about checking your favourite debit card today?

