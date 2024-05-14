Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14: Today's fast paced world has our mornings rushed, and days filled with endless tasks. A steaming cup of coffee has now become more than a casual beverage – it has become a ritual, a moment of tranquility and a catalyst for productivity. From the rich aromas to the comforting warmth that envelope your senses, coffee, for most, proves to be a loyal companion through your daily routine and the special moments of life.

Getting you through the day, giving you the daily coffee fix with rich flavours and aroma is Hafele's new U-Kaffee Plus! This coffee machine brews the most delectable coffee at the comfort of your home. With its sleek design and unparalleled convenience, Hafele's U-Kaffee Plus integrates into any lifestyle, offering the perfect cup of coffee at the push of a button.

Whether it is a quick latte to kick start the morning or a cup of cappuccino to make your breakfast complete or an espresso to push through those lazy afternoons, U-Kaffee Plus can do it all, thanks to the removable milk tank and the adjustable milk frothing system which lets you make your coffee as per your liking. The 15 bar pump pressure ensures optimal extraction by exposing every grind of coffee to precise pressure and temperature conditions creating intense and flavourful espresso shots.

Adding a touch of luxury is its sublime matte black finish and offering an unparalleled coffee experience is the classic analogue temperature dial and soft tactile buttons that take your coffee brewing experience to a whole new level.

U-Kaffee Plus by Hafele

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia.

Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

