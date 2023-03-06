U2 Challengers wins CAIT YE Cricket Carnival 2023

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 6: U2 Challengers emerged as the winner of the CAIT YE Cricket Carnival 2023, capping a perfect campaign that was aimed at paying tributes to a close friend and a fellow cricket lover.

U2 Challengers, owned by Amal Gandhi and Smit Thakkar, scored a comfortable victory over Space X Riders in the final. Batting first, Space X Riders managed to score 87 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 18 overs. U2 Challengers overcame the target in the 14th over at the loss of just four wickets to etch their name on the winner’s trophy. What followed was not jubilation or celebration but highly emotional scenes as Amal Gandhi recounted the story of U2 Challengers and his friendship with Ujjwal Bhatt.

“I had purchased the team only to pay tribute to my close friend Ujjwal Bhatt, who passed away at the age of 34 in December. The team was also named after him, as he was popularly known as U2. Ujjwal and I played cricket together for many years before his sudden passing away. I thought participating in this tournament would be a perfect tribute to him. I am happy that we could win the tournament for him,” said Mr Gandhi.

Some of the other players in the U2 Challengers team also knew Ujjwal Bhatt and had played cricket with him.

“More than winning, the team played in the tournament for emotional reasons. Maybe this was why our chemistry, coordination and body language was different from the other teams, and maybe this is why we won. I dedicate the victory and trophy to Ujjwal,” Mr Gandhi said further.

Everyone present on occasion, including the losing finalists, the other teams, and the audience, had tears in their eyes when the winner’s trophy was handed over to Ujjwal Bhatt’s four-year-old son Aumansh. Brijesh Jardosh was named the best batsman of the tournament.

Among the women’s teams, Purefect Panthers scored an easy victory over Shagun Stars in the final match. Batting first, Purefect Panthers scored 86 runs for the loss of two wickets in the allotted 12 overs. In response, Shagun Stars could manage only 67 runs for the loss of six wickets. Palna Shah of Purefect Panthers was named woman of the series.

A total of ten men’s teams and four women’s teams participated in the CAIT YE Cricket Carnival 2023, organised by CAIT Young Entrepreneurs, the youth wing of Confederation of all India Traders (CAIT). The tournament took place at MK Farm Cricket Ground in Bhadaj from March 1 to 5.

