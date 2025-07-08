UAE authorities clarify that Golden Visa is govt-regulated

New Delhi, July 8 The UAE authorities have clarified that the country’s Golden Visa initiative remains a government-regulated programme.

All nominations undergo a government-led vetting process, even those coming from authorised agents, with the final decision resting solely with UAE authorities, an official statement said.

"Golden Visas may be granted by the UAE Government on several grounds, including but not limited to real estate investment to the tune of AED 2 million, business ownership, and distinguished contributions in fields such as science, medicine, the arts, culture, media, and sport," it said.

The statement comes against the backdrop of real estate firms interpreting the UAE’s Golden Visa as something that was up for grabs on the purchase of property.

An impression had been created that the golden visa can be picked up by Indian nationals on a nomination basis by merely paying a one-time fee.

The UAE government has made it clear that eligibility is not automatic and has to go through a government-regulated process.

According to Akash Puri, Director International, India Sotheby's International Realty, this change brings a two-pronged impact for Indian real estate investors.

Historically, property investment was one of the few avenues to secure long-term residency, prompting a surge of interest from Indian investors seeking both capital preservation and immigration benefits.

"With the visa now accessible through broader channels, the urgency to invest solely for residency purposes is likely to ease — particularly in the mid-market and entry-level segments. This could cool speculative buying and encourage more grounded investment behaviour," said Puri.

Luxury and trophy assets will continue to appeal to ultra-HNWIs, who are largely unaffected by the new professional-centric criteria.

"For Indian investors, this is a cue to recalibrate: from residency-led transactions to value-led strategies. Over time, this evolution could establish a more stable, resilient real estate market — one that rewards strategic, long-term participation over short-term speculation," Puri emphasised.

The UAE’s Golden Visa is a long-term residence permit that grants holders the right to live, work, or study in the country.

It includes multiple-entry options, no sponsor requirement, and the ability to sponsor family and domestic workers.

