UAE based Niner pharmaceutical plans manufacturing facilities in India

Niner Pharmaceuticals LLC led by Mr Balaji is a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Dubai. With a vision to provide world-class pharmaceutical products to meet the needs of end consumers, Niner Pharmaceuticals LLC manufactures and supplies quality medicines.

As a progressive move Niner Pharmaceuticals is planning to get the manufacturing facilities in India certified by USFDA, EU and UK MHRA. This would help the company gain better feasibility to market the intended products across the EU region.

All the products go through rigorous quality checks and are manufactured as per quality standards of WHO, GMP, and Pharmaceutical Inspection Convention and Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation (PIC/S). Besides, the company also emphasizes the packaging of pharmaceutical products. Niner Pharmaceuticals envisions bridging the gap between the small & mid-scale pharmaceutical companies and the global markets. With world-class WHO certified and other regulatory accreditation products, Niner Pharmaceuticals strives for excellence.

Niner Pharmaceuticals LLC is the leading manufacturer of pharmaceutical formulations in Powder Injection, Liquid Injection, Tablet, Bolus, Oral Liquid, Oral Powder, Aerosol External preparation and Ointment. Mr Balaji, the Chairman and Founder of Niner Pharmaceuticals says, "My vision is to see Niner Pharma among the top pharmaceutical companies. "We are negotiating to fund Indian mid and small scale pharmaceutical companies, intermediaries manufacturing companies and API plants to optimize their production capacity and provide them business to export their products to overseas countries like ASIAN, SAARC, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East. Mr Balaji is an MBA graduate and possesses over 16 years of experience across multiple industries. Currently, he heads JB Group of Companies (Singapore), JB Radiant Power Energy (Singapore), JB Medicare (Vietnam) JB ITES Solution (Dubai UAE), and JB Global Trade LLC (Dubai UAE). He has received the Best Entrepreneur of the Year Award from Africa, Best Investor and Entrepreneurs Award from African Eagles Friends 2020, Business Excellence Award from the Government of Zimbabwe, and Nelson Mandela Peace Award 2021. Backed by knowledgeable C-Level Executives and a team of qualified professionals, the company is committed to providing the best quality products at economical prices.

Niner Pharmaceuticals LLC is committed to the quality of medicines, protecting patients, helping build the public's trust and confidence in drug therapies, enabling people to live longer and healthier. Currently, the company is supplying covid related medicines, Vitamin supplements to Vietnam, Cuba, Mexico, and the Middle East and is looking forward to expanding its services to the European market in the coming years.

To know more click .

This story is provided by Heylin Spark.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Heylin Spark)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor