UAE-India CEPA Council Signs MoU with FITT, IIT Delhi to Catalyse Global Pathways for Indian Start-ups

New Delhi [India], August 6: As part of its ongoing Start-up Series Roadshow, the UAE-India CEPA Council (UICC) partnered with the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), the industry interface organisation of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi), to host an engagement session aimed at advancing global opportunities for India's next-generation start-ups.

The event was held at the IIT Delhi campus, an institution widely regarded as a cornerstone of India's innovation ecosystem. With its research-driven entrepreneurial culture, strong industry linkages, and globally oriented start-up ecosystem, IIT Delhi served as a natural forum for discussions on internationalisation and collaboration.

The session opened with a welcome address by Dr. Nikhil Aggarwal, Managing Director of FITT, followed by a keynote speech from Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Director of IIT Delhi. Mr. Ahmed Aljneibi, Director of the UAE-India CEPA Council, also addressed the audience. Attendees were given an exclusive preview of the official UAE-India Start-up Series trailer, which highlighted the programme's core offerings, selection process, and scale-up roadmap. The screening was followed by an engaging open-floor discussion, during which Mr. Aljneibi responded to a wide range of questions from students and founders, covering topics such as sectoral priorities, investor readiness, programme timelines, and cross-border support mechanisms.

The session culminated in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between UICC and FITT. The MoU aims to establish a launchpad for Indian start-ups to connect with the UAE's dynamic innovation ecosystem through the CEPA Start-up Series, a flagship initiative offering tailored access to funding, mentorship, and international growth opportunities.

Speaking at the event, Mr Ahmed Aljneibi, Director of the UAE-India CEPA Council, shared his reflections on the importance of the partnership with IIT Delhi. "FITT has played a crucial role in translating research into real-world solutions while nurturing the next generation of innovators. Through this partnership, we are proud to support ambitious founders ready to explore the UAE as a launchpad for global growth. This is an important step in strengthening the entrepreneurial bridge between our two nations."

Dr Nikhil Aggarwal, Managing Director of FITT, shared his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "This partnership is a timely opportunity to connect IIT Delhi's vibrant start-up network with global platforms like the CEPA Start-up Series. It brings together the right mix of exposure, mentorship, and funding opportunities that Indian founders need to thrive in international markets such as the UAE."

The event concluded with an interactive walk-through and networking session at the IIT Delhi Research and Innovation Park, where participating start-ups had the opportunity to share their ideas and engage directly with the visiting delegation.

Applications for the CEPA Start-up Series remain open. Owing to overwhelming interest, the application deadline has been extended to 15 August 2025.

Apply now at: https://start-upseries.cepacouncil.com

About the UAE-India CEPA Council

The UAE-India CEPA Council (UICC) is a dedicated bilateral platform established to advance trade, investment, and innovation under the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. It facilitates strategic collaborations between businesses, governments, and institutions across both countries to unlock shared economic opportunities.

About FITT, IIT Delhi

The Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) is the industry interface and innovation arm of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. FITT enables technology commercialisation, entrepreneurial incubation, and strategic partnerships across sectors. With a focus on translating research into scalable solutions, FITT plays a key role in shaping India's deep-tech start-up ecosystem and supporting ventures with global ambitions.

