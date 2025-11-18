UAE Launches New Category under the Golden Visa Programme

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 18: The UAE has recently announced a new Golden Visa category. The intended audience for this new Golden Visa category is waqf donors, or people who donate to endowment (waqf) projects that support humanitarian causes, are eligible for this new category for Golden Visa.

By granting eligible contributors a 10-year renewable Golden Visa under the specific category of "Financial Supporters of Humanitarian Work" the initiative seeks to promote charity and strengthen the UAE's humanitarian environment. This is a big chance for Indian visitors and locals who wish to stay in Dubai permanently.

This is a big chance for Indian visitors and locals who wish to stay in Dubai permanently.

What Is the New Golden Visa Category?

The UAE's broader Golden Visa programme, which was created to draw in foreign talent, investors, and now philanthropists, includes the New Golden Visa Category. A 10-year renewable Golden Visa is now available to qualified Waqf donors who have verified contributions to humanitarian endowments.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) and the Awqaf Dubai Foundation are working together on the project, according to UAE authorities. In order to promote social welfare initiatives, the government intends to make philanthropy an accessible means for donors to get residency status.

One of the most progressive and open residency programs in the area, the UAE Golden Visa 2025 rewards people who not only invest money but also improve society.

UAE Golden Visa Requirements

Candidates must fulfill UAE Golden Visa requirements to be able to apply for the New 10-Year Golden Visa for Waqf Donors. These include being nominated by an approved organization like Awqaf Dubai, submitting legitimate identification and academic credentials, and making confirmed gifts to a legally recognized waqf or humanitarian cause.

Waqf donors are classified as "Financial Supporters of Humanitarian Work" under the Golden Visa Dubai program. Candidates in this subclass are eligible to apply for a 10-year renewable Golden Visa.

Benefits of the UAE Golden Visa 2025

Professionals, business owners, and donors alike continue to find the UAE Golden Visa benefits to be among the most alluring in the world. A 10-year renewable residency, complete freedom to live, work, and study in the UAE, and the opportunity to sponsor dependents, including spouses, children, and domestic workers, without requiring a local sponsor are all benefits enjoyed by holders.

The UAE Golden Visa price for Waqf contributors is relatively reasonable when compared to other investment-related visa categories, It also depends on administrative expenses and gift restrictions set by Awqaf Dubai.

The UAE Golden Visa price for Waqf contributors is relatively reasonable when compared to other investment-related visa categories, It also depends on administrative expenses and gift restrictions set by Awqaf Dubai.

Application Process for Waqf Donor

The application procedure for the new Golden Visa category is extremely straightforward, and does not require meticulous documentation.

1. Find out which Waqf project has received approval from Awqaf Dubai or another organization with UAE approval.

2. Make sure your contribution meets the minimal requirements for the nomination.

3. Request a formal nomination letter attesting to your contribution from the relevant authority.

4. Submit documents such as the donation certificate, academic records, and identification verification using the GDRFA's Smart Services platform.

Applicants are advised to seek professional visa assistance for accurate filing and document verification.

4. Submit documents such as the donation certificate, academic records, and identification verification using the GDRFA's Smart Services platform.

UAE's Vision Behind the Golden Visa Programme

The Golden Visa programme was introduced by the UAE to draw outstanding talent, investors, and now humanitarian donors. This initiative is a prime example of the nation's commitment to fostering innovation, diversity, and generosity.

By granting visas to financial supporters of humanitarian work, the UAE has demonstrated that nation-building does not involve just money but it also includes social contribution.

The new philanthropic category makes sure that people who make significant contributions to bettering communities as well as those who make profitable investments are eligible to get the UAE Golden Visa benefits.

The new philanthropic category makes sure that people who make significant contributions to bettering communities as well as those who make profitable investments are eligible to get the UAE Golden Visa benefits.

Final Thoughts

The New Golden Visa Category for Waqf donors is a huge step toward combining social responsibility with sustainable growth by the UAE. The 10-year Golden Visa that the UAE grants for donations to humanitarian groups is an example of its proactive commitment to global citizenship.

