UAE's Next MasterMind Awards 2025 Unites Icons of Influence, Innovation, and Global Leadership in Dubai

New Delhi [India], July 5: In a grand celebration of innovation, leadership, and impact, the UAE's Next MasterMind Awards 2025 brought together an extraordinary league of global leaders at the iconic Al Habtoor Palace, Dubai on 21st June. The evening was not only a showcase of remarkable achievements across sectors, but also a powerful testament to the UAE's continued commitment to nurturing excellence and recognizing global leadership.

This exclusive edition was dedicated to Business & Corporate Leaders, Authors, and Coaching Leadersa curated gathering of those shaping the next chapter of influence across industries.

For over 13 years, MasterMind Awards founded by Dr Mansoor Al Obeidli and co-founded by Dr Navana Kundu has served as a premier platform recognizing leaders driving global transformation.

The evening was graced by two of the nation's most esteemed figures as Chief Guests:

- H.H. Sheikh Mohamed Bin Kayed Al Qassimi, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development, who was accompanied by H.E. Dr. Mohammed Al Naeemat

- H.E. Sheikh Dr. Salem BalRakkad Alameri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Cancer Society

Hind Sulaiman Alfahim of Sulaiman AlFahim Holding was awarded Emerging Emirati Leader in Global Sustainability. She was accompanied by her father, renowned entrepreneur Sulaiman Alfahim, whose legacy in UAE's real estate and philanthropy continues to inspire.

The ceremony featured five keynote speakers, each offering insights from their respective fields: Dr. Navana Kundu, Dr. Shaikha Almazrouei , Philippe Gerwill , Kafeel Ahmed Gudekar, founder of Al Maghribi Perfumes and Gabriel Reifinger, visionary behind PowerFitness Coaching.

Al Maghribi Perfumes, a brand serving in 91 countries, celebrated for its exquisite oriental scents and timeless blends that embody the soul of Arabian luxury also participated as Fragrance Partner at the event. They offered guests a sensory experience that perfectly complemented the evening's atmosphere of elegance, prestige, and refined celebration.

The awards segment shone a spotlight on some of the most inspiring and influential names across diverse industries. This year's honorees included Dr. Dana Alrahbi, Dr. Shatha Alghazali, Meshal Al Marzooqi, Dr. Rikhsibay Tursunov, Hemant Bajaj, Nisha Shoukath, Eiman Alkatheeri, Salma Yasmeen, Dr. Osama Regaah, Gabriel Reifinger, May Al Buainain, Badreya Rashed, Razan Al Fahoum, Mary Saliba, Asma Zainal, Lorena Pineda, Sabir Shaikh, Prof. Sherley Louis, Dr. Samah Mohamed AlThehli, Yuvraj Bahl, Doaa Sheikhani, Sara Kwaider, Dr. Helal Al-Helal, Neetu Choudhary, Shaakira Ally, Neha Patel, Salman Thakur, Dr. Manoj Kurup, Dr. Shaikh Abdulla Xec, Eiman Ghanim Salem Bakheet Alkatheeri, Geetha Narayanan Nair, Dr. Krishna Priya, Pawland and Sohaib Irfan.

The Emirates Entrepreneurship Association (EEA) served as a Strategic Partner, reinforcing the event's mission to empower entrepreneurship across the region. DXB News Network joined as the official Media Partner while HR Connex was the Staffing Partner.

We are thrilled to announce the UAE's Next MasterMind Awards 2025 - World Beauty, Fashion, and Lifestyle on 20th September 2025.

UAE's Next MasterMind Awards - Healthcare| Aesthetics| Wellness| Digital Transformation on 22nd November 2025

For more info: www.mastermindglobalawards.com or Whatsapp: +971 56 506 4885

