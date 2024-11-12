Ubiqconn Technology to Showcase Latest Marine Solutions at the 2024 International WorkBoat Show in New Orleans

PRNewswire

Taipei [Taiwan], November 12: Ubiqconn Technology Inc, an innovative manufacturing company specializing in industrial Internet of Vehicle (IoV) and embedded Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, will be exhibiting at the 2024 International WorkBoat Show in New Orleans, from November 12 to 14 at Booth #3359. Ubiqconn will showcase its latest marine solutions designed to meet the growing demands of the maritime industry.

During the exhibition, Ubiqconn will demonstrate its cutting-edge GMDSS (Global Maritime Distress and Safety System) technology, Gateway, and VoIP solutions, alongside RuggON Corporation's rugged tablets and VMC products, designed for seamless integration into maritime operations. Ubiqconn's technologies are engineered to enhance vessel communications, improve operational efficiency, and ensure safety in even the harshest maritime environments.

"We're thrilled to be part of the International WorkBoat Show, where we'll highlight how our advanced technologies can transform the way maritime operations are conducted," said Tim Tsai, North America CEO at Ubiqconn. "Our GMDSS technology is vital for ensuring safety at sea, and our Gateway and VoIP solutions are designed to provide reliable communication in remote locations. Additionally, our collaboration with RuggON allows us to offer rugged, durable hardware solutions that thrive in the most demanding maritime conditions."

Attendees are invited to visit Booth #3359 to explore Ubiqconn's full range of marine solutions, meet with experts, and see live demos of our latest technologies designed to optimize maritime operations.

Join us at the International WorkBoat Show and explore how Ubiqconn's cutting-edge solutions can enhance the safety, reliability, and efficiency of your maritime operations.

For more information about Ubiqconn and RuggON, or to please visit http://www.ubiqconn.com and http://www.ruggon.com, or follow us on Ubiqconn Technology and RuggON's LinkedIn.

About Ubiqconn

Ubiqconn is a subsidiary of the FIC Group, a leader in global high-tech design, engineering, and manufacturing for over 40 years. Given this experience, Ubiqconn's professional team also provides high-quality assurance in ODM and OEM products. Ubiqconn is an innovative manufacturing company that specializes in the industrial Internet of Vehicle (IoV) solutions and embedded Internet of Things (IoT) solutions With a perfect balance between technology and application know-how, Ubiqconn can achieve the customer demand to conquer the increasing challenge in IoT. For more information, visit http://www.ubiqconn.com or follow us on LinkedIn

About RuggON

RuggON Corp. is a a subsidiary of Ubiqconn Technology and a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computing solutions. Combining Ubiqconn's advanced technology to drive innovation and expand in the Mobile Industrial (IioT) market. With decades of ruggedized mobile solution expertise, RuggON strives to improve mobile productivity in harsh environments. A committed engineering team delivers devices of exceptional value and quality that improve user experience. The company is dedicated to understanding the various demands of different industries in order to provide application-oriented, tailored solutions that are efficient and effective. RuggON is committed to higher standards to achieve customer satisfaction. It prides itself on providing endless possibilities today to meet the demands of tomorrow. For more information, visit our website http://www.ruggon.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

