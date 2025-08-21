UCMAS Conducts Successful 24th UCMAS National Competition 2025 in Hyderabad at Gachibowli Stadium – Over 6,000 Young Maths Talent Participate

Highlights:

Over 6,000 students from across India showcase mental math and abacus excellence.

Amey Haridas Munde from Mumbai wins the prestigious ‘Champion of Champion' title.

More than 1,500 trophies awarded at one of India's largest math competitions.

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 21: The 24th UCMAS National Competition 2025 concluded with a spectacular Grand Felicitation Day at GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium (Gachibowli), marking one of India's largest celebrations of young mathematical brilliance. Over 6,000 students aged 6 to 13 years from across India participated in this two-day mega event held on 16th & 17th August, transforming Hyderabad into a hub of academic energy, precision, and youthful determination.

The event attracted over 10,000 visitors, including parents and supporters from across the nation. From lightning-fast calculations to exceptional mental agility, the competition showcased the remarkable power of focus, memory, and arithmetic skills developed through the UCMAS program.

The highlight of the event was the announcement of winners in various categories. Amey Haridas Munde from the Mumbai Region clinched the prestigious ‘Champion of Champion' title, emerging as the top performer among thousands of contestants. In recognition of outstanding achievements, over 1,500 trophies were presented to participants.

Speaking at the UCMAS National Competition, Dr. Snehal Karia, CEO & President of UCMAS India, said “The UCMAS National Competition is more than a contest — it's a celebration of the mind. Watching thousands of children push their limits and achieve remarkable feats is proof that the right training and focus can unlock extraordinary potential. We are grateful to the Telangana team for being excellent hosts and congratulate all winners and participants for making this edition truly historic.”

Adding to this, Dr. Chris Chew, Executive Director of UCMAS International , said: “This event is a true testament to the brilliance of young minds across India. Seeing children solve complex problems in seconds, without calculators or gadgets, is nothing short of inspiring. These skills not only build confidence but prepare them for a future where sharp thinking is the key to success.”

The 24th edition of the UCMAS National Competition once again reaffirmed its mission — to nurture young minds, build confidence, and empower children to excel in academics and beyond.

