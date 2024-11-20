UDAN scheme enhancing regional connectivity, making it accessible for millions: Centre

New Delhi, Nov 20 The UDAN scheme has fuelled the civil aviation sector, transforming air travel by enhancing regional connectivity and making it accessible for millions, the government said on Wednesday.

On November 17, the domestic aviation sector reached a historic milestone as 5,05,412 domestic passengers took to the skies in a single day, marking the first time daily passenger numbers crossed the 5-lakh mark.

With over 3,100 flights operating nationwide, this achievement highlights India’s growing prominence in the global aviation landscape.

“The UDAN scheme has been instrumental in this transformation, operationalizing 609 routes, including helicopter services, and seamlessly connecting states and union territories across the country,” said the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

With continuous advancements like helicopter routes and last-mile connectivity, UDAN has bridged the gap between aspirations and accessibility, reshaping India’s aviation landscape.

“This relentless progress has now culminated in a historic milestone, showcasing the scheme's far-reaching impact,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Udan scheme was launched on October 21, 2016. The first UDAN flight took off on April 27, 2017, connecting Shimla to Delhi.

The UDAN 5.0 series (5.0 to 5.4) brought major advancements, including removing distance caps, prioritizing operational airports, boosting helicopter and small aircraft connectivity, and reactivating discontinued routes, ensuring last-mile air connectivity and affordability across India.

The regional connectivity scheme (RCS)-UDAN has played a pivotal role in revitalising the civil aviation industry in India. Regional carriers such as Flybig, Star Air, IndiaOne Air, and Fly91 have benefited from the scheme, developing sustainable business models and contributing to a burgeoning ecosystem for regional air travel.

Meanwhile, the extension of regional air connectivity scheme called ‘Udan’ for 10 more years by the government will further improve unserved air routes in underserved regions of the country and fulfill the aspirations of the common citizens.

Under the scheme, 609 routes and 86 airports are operationalised, and 1.44 crore passengers were benefitted from the scheme (till October).

