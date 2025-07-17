Udgam Consultancy Brings World-Class Canadian High School Diploma to India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 17: Udgam Consultancy has made a historic development in redefining the international education in India and has launched the Ontario Secondary School Diploma (OSSD) program – the first program ever launched in India offering the internationally recognized high school qualification in Canada.

This program, which is conducted in collaboration with the world-renowned Rosedale Global High School, a school that can directly pave the way to allow Indian students to gain entry into the very best universities in the world and all without even setting their feet outside the hometown of Ahmedabad.

A Global Credential, Now at Home

The Ontario Secondary School Diploma (OSSD) is a certificate regulated by the Ontario Ministry of Education, Canada. The OSSD has been acknowledged by some of the top universities in Canada, the US, the UK, Australia, Germany, Singapore and other countries alike as a gold standard in high school education.

With the launch of this program, Udgam Consultancy has closed the gap between Indian students and the world of academia and opened up the prospect of a globally competitive skill-based curriculum that is based on innovation and not mere marks in exams.

Manan Choksi, CEO of Udgam Consultancy, said that it is not about trying to mimic the Western education pattern and replicate it, but more about upgrading learning to the international standard. It is not that we are only training students to pass exams and get results, but that we train students to give their lives.

Why OSSD is a Game-Changer

The OSSD is student-centric and progressive in contrast to the traditional Indian boards, which tend to use rote systems and culminate in high-stakes tests. With the help of continuous evaluation, project-based learning, and individualized academic pathways, students will acquire the ability to think critically, be globally-minded, and have practical competence that is in line with the career trajectory of the 21 st century.

The curriculum cuts across a wide range of subjects such as:

Business & Entrepreneurship

Computer Science

Health Sciences

Media and communications

Psychology

Data Analytics and more

Such a degree of flexibility enables the students to customize their learning processes, developing their own strengths and interests in ways that can be ignored in the traditional systems.

Powered by Rosedale: The Digital Backbone

At the core of this reformation in academia is Rosedale Global High School, an entirely Ontario-approved digital high school cooperating with more than 100 of the top world schools based in 17 countries. This launch positions Udgam Consultancy in the special position of an international institution that offers the OSSD using a hybrid model of online delivery and in-country mentoring by academics.

The Rosedale Senior Manager of Global Education Partnerships, Ravi Kumar, said:

Academic talent has always been considered to be in India. The visionary leadership of Udgam Consultancy throughout is motivation to deliver once again, but this time around to the students of Ahmedabad, the globally aligned, digitally delivered education.

The Rosedale model is unique because it not only addresses having academic excellence but also equity, inclusion, and innovation. Every learner enjoys state-of-the-art teaching resources, a simulated environment to real-world conditions and a curriculum that aims at global standards.

A Vision Rooted in Impact

Udgam Consultancy, which was started in 2010, has not been strange to the redefinition of education in Gujarat. The organization that runs a system of 15 schools within the state is known as an organization that approaches the process of working with children holistically and provides innovative development in the sphere of pedagogy.

This uniting with Rosedale is not merely a milestone in itself but a movement in itself, Choksi went on to add. It is not about making a world where the potential of an Indian student would not be restricted by geography.

The partnership with Rosedale not only gives great impetus to the academic arm of Udgam Consultancy but also makes global-level learning more accessible to students in Ahmedabad, by giving them tools, points of view and certifications that they could only aspire to after studying abroad.

An Academic Milestone with National Implications

Through this launch, Udgam Consultancy breaks ground as the first Indian cross-border education organization and establishes a precedence, which other organizations can replicate in India. The provision of global education that continues to integrate the collective requirements of parents and students, anticipating the international educational system to embody a balanced degree of academic rigor and global mobility, will continue to have a transformational effect on the Indian high school system, with the OSSD being one such provision.

No matter whether a student would like to visit the University of Toronto, MIT, Oxford, or NUS, the OSSD is a tested, tried, and a smoothly planned route. And on top of that possibility of digital delivery, students will have an early experience of working independently and collaborating globally, which are skills that are highly appreciated by leading universities.

Conclusion: A New Era Begins in Ahmedabad

The fact that Udgam Consultancy is offering the Canadian high school diploma under the Ontario Secondary School Diploma (OSSD) program is not merely a scholarly enterprise; it is a paradigm shift. By introducing the world qualifications on Indian soil, the organization is breaking ground, breaking the custom and crafting a new era in which Indian students are free to excel anywhere in the world.

The more the world becomes interdependent, the greater the need to educate students who are globally organized, and with the aid of Udgam leading to this revolution, Ahmedabad is clearly at the center of this interesting change.

