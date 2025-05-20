Udit Narayan's New Song 'Ishq Hua Hai' - The Romance Anthem of This Monsoon!

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 20: Renowned singer Udit Narayan has made this monsoon even more romantic with his new song 'Ishq Hua Hai'. Released under the 'Beat Bliss Records' music label, this mesmerizing track has captured the hearts of listeners everywhere.

The song features Bigg Boss fame Sonia Bansal and popular actor Ruslaan Mumtaz. Their on-screen chemistry and captivating performances have added an extra charm to the song. The soulful music, composed by Jitul Boro, touches the heart, while the beautiful lyrics penned by Pankaj Dixit make the song truly memorable.

The direction and cinematography of the song have been masterfully handled by renowned director Vijay Bute, while Monali Gulve, the production head, ensured every detail was flawlessly executed. The stunning choreography by Rahul and Rohit Manay brings life to the visuals, adding elegance and energy to the performance.

The casting for this romantic masterpiece was done by Sandeep Agarwal, and the video was shot at the breathtaking location of KK Agro, Velhe, which perfectly complements the mood of the song. The final magic was added by Abhishek Kumar Singh, who handled the editing to perfection.

Under the guidance of label head Mukesh Mishra, 'Ishq Hua Hai' has become a favorite among audiences of all ages. The song effortlessly blends the magic of monsoons with the essence of love, creating a truly enchanting experience.

Don't miss this perfect blend of love and music this monsoon. With Udit Narayan's melodious voice, Sonia and Ruslaan's brilliant performances, and the outstanding efforts of the entire team, 'Ishq Hua Hai' is undoubtedly the most beautiful song of the season!

'Ishq Hua Hai' Sung by Udit Narayan Music Video Link: https://youtu.be/0mRKTYC-hNE?si=f93gPE5eWivLh4yT

