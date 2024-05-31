Udupi Cochin Shipyard Limited receives new order from Adani's Ocean Sparkle

New Delhi [India], May 31 : Udupi Cochin Shipyard Limited (UCSL), a subsidiary of Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), has received a new order from Ocean Sparkle Limited (OSL), an Adani Harbor Services company, to build three 70 T Bollard Pull ASD (Azimuthing Stern Drive) Tugs, the company said in a release on Friday.

Bollard pull is the most commonly used measure of ship-assist tugs performance which has propellers optimised for maximum thrust at close to zero speed.

Previously, the company had built two 62 T Bollard Pull ASD tugs (primarily intended for Harbour Towing and Ship Assist in Indian Ports) for OSL, delivered ahead of schedule, and are now in use at Paradeep Port and New Mangalore Port.

The company added in the release that the new tugs, designed by Robert Allan Limited, will be 33 meters long, 12.2 meters wide, and have a 4.2-meter draft. It will feature two 1838 kW main engines, 2.7-meter diameter thrusters, 150 kW diesel generators, towing winches, a deck crane, and an external firefighting system, according to thee details shared by the company.

UCSL said these tugs will be built under the Indian flag and classified by the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), meeting the Approved Standard Tug Design and Specifications (ASTDS) set by the Indian government, supporting the Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives.

UCSL previously signed a contract with Polestar Maritime Limited to build two 70 T Bollard Pull ASD tugs, delivering the first vessel, 'Konna Star', ahead of schedule, now operating at Deendayal Port, Kandla. The second vessel is under construction, with Polestar placing an additional order for another tug.

"We are extremely happy to be chosen again as the preferred partner by Ocean Sparkle Limited and Polestar Maritime Limited for construction of tugs for augmenting their fleet. Both CSL and our subsidiary UCSL are committed to delivering high quality tugs benchmarking construction cycle time with emphasis on sustainable solutions, to serve the evolving maritime eco system," said Mr Madhu Nair, CMD, CSL, who is also the Chairman of UCSL.

Since CSL took over UCSL in September 2020, the yard has seen significant progress. Its order book includes six 3800 Deadweight Dry Cargo Vessels for Wilson ASA, Norway.

