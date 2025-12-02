UIDAI records 8.47% YoY growth with 231 crore Aadhaar authentication transactions in November

New Delhi [India], December 2 : India's digital systems saw a new high in November 2025 as Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) records Aadhaar number holders executed 231 crore authentication transactions, marking an 8.47 per cent rise over the same month last year, according to a Ministry of Electronics & IT press release. This became the highest monthly tally of the current financial year and showed how widely Aadhaar was used across services and welfare programmes.

"Aadhaar number holders executed 231Cr authentication transactions in November 2025, clocking a growth of almost 8.5% as against the same period last year. It is indicative of the growing usage of Aadhaar, as well as the growth of digital economy in the country," the release said.

The month's sharp rise moved past the 219.51 crore transactions recorded in October. The ministry noted that the steady growth showed how Aadhaar worked as a key tool for people to receive benefits and also to voluntarily access services offered by different providers. The increase pointed to stronger dependence on digital identity systems for everyday needs across the country.

A major driver of the jump came from face authentication, a feature that continued to gain users. Nearly 60 per cent of all Digital Life Certificates issued to pensioners in November used Aadhaar's face authentication tool. The system, which worked on both Android and iOS devices, allowed users to confirm their identity with a simple face scan. This kept the process easy while following strong security rules. Face authentication transactions rose to 28.29 crore in November 2025, up from 12.04 crore a year earlier.

Growth was also seen in e-KYC, another Aadhaar-linked service widely used by banks and financial institutions. November recorded 47.19 crore e-KYC transactions, a rise of more than 24 per cent compared with November 2024. "Aadhaar e-KYC service continues be a catalyst in improving customer experience and adding ease of doing business in sectors including banking and non-banking financial services," the ministry said.

