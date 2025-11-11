UIDAI to use behavioural insights to boost adoption of MBU among kids

New Delhi, Nov 11 The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Tuesday said it will use behavioural insights to enhance adoption of Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU), after waiving all charges for MBU in Aadhaar for children.

Towards this, UIDAI has partnered with research consultancy Behavioural Insights Limited (BIT) to help children and youngsters access vital services through the timely updation of biometric in their Aadhaar.

The MoU aims to increase MBU in Aadhaar for 5 year and 15-year-old, and to address behavioural, logistical, and awareness-related barriers to ensure timely updates, enabling seamless access to services and benefits linked to Aadhaar.

“Tailored behavioural interventions will be designed, tested, and implemented to encourage Aadhaar MBU updates,” said IT Ministry.

Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO of UIDAI said, “When technology is aligned with human behaviour, digital identity evolves from a purely technical process into a more seamless, trustworthy, and empowering experience. Through this MoU, we hope to achieve this effect.”

Rachel Coyle, CEO of BIT underlined that a new evidence-based understanding of human behaviour can boost updates of Aadhaar and help Aadhaar number holders get access to crucial public services.

Once enrolled in Aadhaar, a child needs to update biometric (fingerprint, iris and photo) on attaining the age of 5 and then again on attaining the age of 15 years.

UIDAI has been making continuous efforts to enhance MBU adoption among the target groups.

In a pro-people measure, UIDAI has waived off all charges for MBU for the 7-15 age group, which is expected to benefit around 6 crore children.

The waiver of MBU charges for the said age group has already kicked in effective October 1, 2025 and will be in force for a period of one year.

