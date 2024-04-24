UiPath expands India footprint, launches 2 new data centres

New Delhi, April 24 Enterprise automation and AI software company UiPath on Wednesday said that it expanded its footprint in India by launching two new data centres as part of its global expansion initiative.

The new data centres launched in Pune and Chennai will help meet the growing demand for cloud services, with a focus on business continuity and compliance, the company said.

"As we continue to expand our footprint, the launch of our new data centres in Pune and Chennai further underscores our commitment to empowering Indian businesses with cutting-edge automation solutions," Arun Balasubramanian, VP & MD, India & South Asia, UiPath, said in a statement.

According to the company, the launch of these data centres marks a significant landmark for UiPath Automation Cloud, providing both public and private sector entities with unparalleled opportunities for growth and innovation.

UiPath Automation Cloud will provide improved services to customers and partners in the Indian market, assuring strategic positioning of infrastructure, applications, and data.

With the new data centres in Pune and Chennai, UiPath will now have cloud regions in India, the US, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, and Australia.

