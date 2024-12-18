Ujaas Celebrates Three Years of Girl Empowerment: Parivarthan Yodhas Leading the Change in Menstrual Health in Maharashtra

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18: Ujaas, an initiative by the Aditya Birla Education Trust, marks its third anniversary with the launch of the campaign Parivarthan Yodha. Through this initiative, Ujaas celebrates and empowers warriors of changeindividuals who transform menstrual health practices and awareness within their communities. These Yodhas have the strength to influence a broader network, driving sustainable change and inspiring others to stand up for their rights. By identifying and recognizing these change-makers, Ujaas aims to create a ripple effect, building a chain of empowered adolescent girls who champion menstrual health as a fundamental human right.

Menstrual health management is fundamental, yet millions of girls in India face barriers that impede their education and independence. Ujaas's work in Tier II markets across Maharashtra has uncovered critical insights: 72% of girls perceive themselves as impure during menstruation, 48% consider periods a curse, and 42% were unaware of menstruation before their first cycle. These findings highlight the urgent need for awareness and systemic change to empower adolescent girls.

In response to these challenges, Ujaas has been dedicated to ensuring maximum outreach. Over the past three years, it has reached 5,92,879 adolescent girls and women, distributed over 4.92 Million free sanitary pads to tackle period poverty, and conducted 18000 awareness sessions to dispel myths and taboos surrounding menstruation. These initiatives have empowered communities with knowledge and resources, challenging entrenched taboos and driving meaningful change in menstrual health management.

Advaitesha Birla, Founder of Ujaas, stated, "Driving change in the menstrual health landscape requires bold, collective action. Ensuring access to free sanitary pads in schools, providing hygienic facilities, and integrating menstrual health education at the right age are essential steps to tackle stigma and boost school attendance. Ujaas is committed to empowering communities through accurate information, free pad distribution to combat period poverty, and training girls to create and manage sustainable cloth pads. Our Parivarthan Yodhas are breaking barriers, but scaling this impact demands stronger collaboration between governments, corporates, and communities to secure dignity and equality for every girl. Periods should not limit aspirationsthey should inspire a movement for change."

The initiative's impact resonates deeply through stories of transformation led by Ujaas. In Chandrapur, a 14-year-old boy, Rahul Nigam, inspired by a Ujaas session, began educating his tribal community to break menstrual restrictions. At Durgapur's Swatantraveer Sawarkar Adiwashi Ashram Shala, Ujaas sessions empowered tribal girls to question isolating traditions like Kurma Ghar. In Latur, a 14-year-old student, Seema, learned the health risks of delaying periods with pills and became an advocate for informed health choices among her peers.

The awareness created by Ujaas has not only empowered individuals but has also inspired communities to rethink menstrual health practices. The campaign's rallying cry encourages girls to drive change in their lives, managing their periods independently, with dignity and without shame. As Ujaas enters its fourth year, it is expanding its reach into more states, aiming to create a nationwide movement that transforms the menstrual health landscape. The call to action is clear: every young girl is invited to become a Parivarthan Yodhabreaking barriers, leading change, and ensuring that periods never stand in the way of their dreams.

Ujaas, a transformative initiative under the stewardship of the Aditya Birla Education Trust, is committed to fostering positive change and empowerment in the space of menstrual health and hygiene management. With an unwavering focus on driving awareness, breaking stereotypes and myths and contributing to social development in the space of menstrual health and hygiene, Ujaas epitomizes the Aditya Birla Education Trust ethos of contributing meaningfully to society.

Driven by a relentless pursuit of excellence, Ujaas leverages the values, resources, and expertise of the Aditya Birla Education Trust to create lasting impact. By implementing awareness workshops distribution of free pads, Ujaas serves as a beacon of progress and inclusivity.

Guided by the visionary principles of the Aditya Birla Education Trust, Ujaas embodies the belief that sustainable change begins at the grassroots level. Through collaborative efforts, strategic partnerships, and a deep-rooted commitment to uplift communities, Ujaas aspires to make a significant difference in the lives of underprivileged girls and society at large.

