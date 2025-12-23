Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Achieves 200x ROI and 15% Boost in Digital Adoption with Netcore Cloud's Agentic, Hyper-Localised Automation

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (Ujjivan SFB), serving more than 98 lakh customers across 26 states and UTs, has achieved a transformational leap in digital adoption and customer engagement through its partnership with Netcore Cloud. By deploying hyper-localised communication and automated customer journeys tailored to regional languages and cultural nuances, the bank recorded 200x ROI, 15% digital adoption growth, and 14% increase in product cross-sell within a year.

* Achieves Record Digital Shift with AI-Led, Vernacular Engagement at National Scale

Ujjivan SFB, known for its human-centric banking, aimed to shift newly onboarded customers from branch-reliant interactions to digital interactions. The first 90 days of the customer lifecycle emerged as the mission-critical window to build trust, encourage digital habits, and expand product adoption. Ujjivan identified three key hurdles:

* Digital inertia among newly onboarded customers

* The personalisation gap due to limited digital footprints

* The need for culturally aligned communication across multiple regional languages

Netcore Cloud deployed a multi-channel, event-triggered automation engine that acted as a personalised digital guide for customers. Automated journeys delivered welcome flows, activation nudges, safe banking education, and cross-sell prompts for UPI Lite, Digital FDs, Insurance, and Loans across SMS, push notifications, Web messaging, WhatsApp, and emails.

A major breakthrough came through regional-language communication and storytelling, delivered in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, and Telugu. These campaigns achieved 15-20% response rates, building digital comfort and trust at scale. The transformational Impact -

* 200x Return on Investment (ROI)

* 15% increase in digital adoption

* 14% improvement in cross-sell conversions

* Stronger engagement in the first 90 days of onboarding

"Traditionally, a large part of our base has relied on branch banking, but with Netcore's multi-channel and localised approach, we've been able to successfully drive digital adoption at scale. The cultural and regional nuances in communication resonated well with our customers, making the shift to digital both seamless and engaging. This collaboration has accelerated our digital journey and brought us closer to our vision of digital and financial inclusion," said Lakshman Velayutham, CMO - Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.

"Ujjivan SFB's mission of financial inclusion aligns deeply with our vision of using intelligence, personalisation at scale, and automation to create real-world impact. This partnership showcases how culturally relevant, data-driven engagement can not only shift customer behaviour but also deliver extraordinary business outcomes. We are proud to support Ujjivan with our Agentic Marketing platform in building digital confidence for millions of first-time users," added Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Cloud.

