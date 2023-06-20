Ujjivan Small Finance in partnership with BUSINESSNEXT wins the Best CRM Implementation Award

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (USFB) Limited, one of the leading small finance banks catering to the un-served and under-served segments, won the 'Best CRM implementation' award. The CRM initiative, in collaboration with BUSINESSNEXT, a universe of composable enterprise solutions for banks and financial services, was deemed the winner out of more than 150 submissions.

Recognised for its exceptional business impact, the initiative substantially increased product per customer ratio, service quality index, and customer satisfaction by 70%. With over 640 branches, contact centers, and digital interfaces, USB demonstrates its dedication to digital inclusion and superior customer relationship management.

Abdul Hameed, CIO, USFB Ltd., said, "Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (USFB) Limited is honoured to receive the 'Best CRM Implementation' award at the 4th ELETS BFS | Game Changer Summit 2023. Our commitment to bridging the digital divide and promoting financial and digital inclusion is what drives us. This honour reaffirms our commitment to customer-centricity and navigating the ever-changing digital transformation landscape. BUSINESSNEXT is a valued associate who shares our vision of embracing the possibilities of the future. Together, we seek to emancipate the populace and pioneer the development of a more inclusive financial and digital ecosystem."

Accepting the award on behalf of USFB Ltd. a visibly elated, Nitin Agrawal, Head - CRM, said, "CRMNEXT platform has led our digital transformation journey via its proven implementations, out-of-box functional capabilities, and strong integration capabilities. The deep insights gained by smart analytics and AI-driven operating model have helped us map our customers' needs and design an effective banking experience. It has been a great run and I look forward to our partnership with BUSINESSNEXT for continuing to script such success stories and tangible business impact for our customers."

Beaming with pride, Bidhan Choudhary, Co-founder & Director - Key Account Management, BUSINESSNEXT said, "This prestigious award is a testament to the consistent hard work and effort put in by the team. It truly highlights the innovative spirit underlying our vision of Total Customer Experience (CX) and is a major boost to our march in the direction of autonomous banking, the #BFSIGamechanger. Riding high on generative AI, Data Analytics, and ML we are committed to paving the way for a unified, standardised, and personalised customer experience."

The award recognizes the relationship between a financial institution with its strategic IT service provider and honours the innovations that are revolutionising the BFSI industry. Reputed to be the biggest residential event of BFSI leaders, the exclusive 3-day event from June 9th-11th event addressed the dual challenge of managing the present while preparing for future innovations.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited is one of the leading small finance banks. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank began operations in February 2017 and currently serves 76+ lakh customers through its 640 branches and 17,000+ employees. The bank remains committed to serve the un-banked and the under-banked customers and promote financial and digital inclusion, as a mass market bank. Ujjivan SFB offers comprehensive banking solutions along with a personalised customer experience. The strengthened digital interfaces across regions and languages have empowered Ujjivan SFB customers to seek timely and easy access to finance at all times.

BUSINESSNEXT is a universe of composable enterprise solutions with a focus on banks and financial services globally. Recognized as a Visionary by leading industry analysts, it leverages technology, innovation, and experience to relentlessly deliver incredible, unique, and human experiences, acing the volatile and complex business environment. BUSINESSNEXT platforms namely CRMNEXT, CUSTOMERNEXT & DATANEXT are AI and ML-driven cloud-agnostic platforms dedicated to enabling digital transformations. It comprises an enriched portfolio of hyper SaaS modular solutions that are responsive, can readily plug & play, and has superlative integration capabilities with the ecosystem. BUSINESSNEXT today powers 1 million+ users across 65,000 branches and call centers, managing 1 billion end customers worldwide. BUSINESSNEXT has its USA headquarter in Raleigh, North Carolina and its international headquarter in Noida, India. It has a footprint across 5 continents and direct offices in 14 countries across the U.S.A, MEA, and APAC.

For more information, visit www.businessnext.com.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor