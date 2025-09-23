UK-Based Pro-Business Consulting Limited Launches Kaayu Rituals, the New Face of Ayurvedic Care

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 23: UK-based Pro-Business Consulting Limited announced the launch of the Kaayu Rituals product range in India today. The range encompasses a wellness movement offering a guided journey of holistic well-being. Enhancing the product range, Kaayu Rituals brings an integrated approach that is both authentic and simple. The products combine Ayurvedic formulations, ancient household remedies, and modern science into rituals that nurture the body, mind, and soul.

India is home to Ayurveda, and Ayurvedic products fill the markets with an overwhelming variety. One of the core features of the Ayurvedic system is its integrated outlook. Ayurveda does not advocate a fragmented view and instead promotes a mind-body approach. Kaayu Rituals aims to tap into this through a structured wellness journey.

True to Pro-Business Consulting's vision of bringing healthcare to all, Kaayu Rituals utilises common ingredients found in most kitchens and enhances their effects through modern scientific formulations, making the range affordable and accessible. Simplifying wellness, Kaaya Rituals' wellness approach is intuitive, mindful, and effectiveaddressing the stress and anxiety of modern lifestyles while reconnecting people with practices that have stood the test of time.

A passion rooted in a personal journey

The journey of Kaayu Rituals is linked with the life and work of Preeti Choudhary, founder of Pro-Business Consulting. With over 18 years of experience in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, she built her company to bridge critical gaps in patient care and accessibility. Her journey became deeply personal when a family member was saved by an antiviral medicine she had once worked on as a microbiologist.

"That moment changed everything for me," said Preeti. "I understood not just the science but the lived experience of patients and caregivers. It gave me a new purposeto make wellness and healthcare accessible, compassionate, and meaningful. Kaayu Rituals is born out of that purpose."

The Kaayu Rituals range

Drawing from Ayurveda and age-old household ingredients trusted for generations, Kaayu Rituals presents carefully curated categories that bring balance and ease to everyday life:

- Inner Wellness Rituals: Herbal supplements that supports immunity, calmness, gut health, womanhood, and vitality.

- Sacred Skin Rituals: Nourishing moisturizers, brightening day cream, restoring night cream, serums, and gentle cleansers, curated into simple, effective ritual kits.

- Root & Rise Hair Rituals: Strengthening oils and serums crafted with Ayurvedic herbs.

- Womanhood Rituals: Gentle, natural support for menstrual health, hormonal balance, and menopause care.

- Herbal Tea Rituals: Adaptogenic herbal blends that ease stress and invite calm.

Each offering is more than a productit is a guided ritual, complete with educational insights and ongoing support, to ensure that self-care becomes consistent, mindful, and deeply personal.

Kaayu Rituals combines the richness of Ayurveda with modern science, offering an affordable price point that preserves quality, sustainability, and authenticity.

"At Kaaya Rituals, we are not asking people to add more complexity to their lives," said Preeti. "We are inviting them on a journeyto rediscover balance, to love themselves, and to experience wellness as it was always meant to be: simple, natural, and personal. This is not just selfcare. It's a ritual of returning to yourself."

Kaayu Rituals is a wellness brand rooted in Ayurveda and guided rituals. Its rangespanning inner wellness, skin, hair, womanhood, and teasuses natural, cruelty-free, and eco-conscious formulations. Each ritual is designed to be intuitive, affordable, and transformative, offering a comprehensive journey toward holistic well-being.

Founded over seven years ago, Pro-Business Consulting is dedicated to transforming healthcare and self-care by making them simpler, more accessible, and more affordable. From regulatory expertise in global pharmaceuticals to innovative wellness solutions, the company's mission is to improve lives and empower people to take charge of their health and well-being.

For more information, visit: www.kaayurituals.com.

