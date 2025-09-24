UK Getting Attractive for Skilled Indian Workers and Techies: A Y & J Solicitors, London

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: A brain drain of scientists from the US due to President Trump's cuts to research funding is turning to be an opportunity for the UK; making it even more an attractive proposition for such scientists from the US, India and even for highly-skilled workers and tech talent, observed A Y & J Solicitors, a visa and immigration advisory from London.

The UK's policy push to develop better links between the cities of Oxford and Cambridge to create what is described as one of the most intensive innovation clusters in the world, and a hub for globally renowned science and technology firms in life sciences, manufacturing, and AI will make the ground further conducive.

Yash Dubal, director of London-based A Y & J Solicitors explained: "The project will attract the top scientists, researchers, and IT specialists from around the world including India. This will only boost opportunities for Indian skilled workers, scientists and tech talent; too as the more successful ventures in this scheme become, the more opportunities will be created." He pointed that there is a visa category perfectly suited for jobs in the science and research sectors. "The Global Talent visa route is a UK immigration route designed to attract and retain exceptionally talented and promising individuals in specific sectors, including academia, research, arts and culture, and digital technology," Mr Dubal added.

On the front of immigration of tech talent, A Y & J Solicitors have predicted that there will be more inquiries coming in from IT specialists, start-up entrepreneurs, and skilled tech workers interested in UK visa options, citing the country's growing reputation as a more welcoming destination for skilled workers than the US.

Dubal added, "The world of immigration has changed rapidly over the past year, with stricter rules being introduced in many of the most popular destinations for Indian migrants. The UK remains open to investors and skilled workers especially in technology and IT, where talent shortages persist. There are several visa options available for entrepreneurs, skilled workers, and eligible graduates who meet specific criteria."

A Y & J Solicitors noted that the Global Talent visa allows Indian nationals to work in the UK without a sponsor if they receive an endorsement as a leader or potential leader in digital technology, including fintech, gaming, cyber-security, and artificial intelligence. For entrepreneurs, the Innovator Founder visa supports those looking to set up and run an innovative business in the UK. Alternatively, the Skilled Worker visa covers a broad range of IT and digital professions.

India has now been the UK's top source of foreign investment for three consecutive years, with entrepreneurs from tier-two cities such as Kochi, Chandigarh, and Coimbatore increasingly choosing to invest in the UK capital. Mr Dubal concluded, "The traditional business ties between the UK and India are strengthening more with emergence of the recent FTA. It's a perfect time for entrepreneurs and individuals to take advantage of the opportunities Britain offers."

