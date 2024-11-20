UK High Commissioner meets CM Siddaramaiah; K’taka promises investor-friendly policies

Bengaluru, Nov 20 Karnataka, one of the fastest-growing states in the country, is committed to offering all possible support to investors leveraging its industry-friendly environment and talent pool, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday.

During a meeting with British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, the Chief Minister discussed various issues, highlighting Karnataka's potential for investments.

"There are immense opportunities for industries in Bengaluru, and we are hosting the Global Investors Meet in February next year. Under the government's ambitious Queen City project, investors can explore further opportunities,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

“Our state’s industrial policy is highly progressive, and with excellent air connectivity to most cities, the government is ready to extend full support for investments in Tier-2 cities," CM Siddaramaiah said.

High Commissioner Lindy Cameron acknowledged the presence of numerous British companies in Bengaluru, adding that 15 UK-based firms were participating in the ongoing Bengaluru Tech Summit.

Lindy Cameron also confirmed the participation of several British delegations in the upcoming Global Investors Meet and Aero India event in February.

She further noted that 30 students from Karnataka's government colleges are currently undergoing a 15-day academic exposure program in London. A collaborative initiative between the British High Commission and Karnataka aims to provide scholarships for female students in the state.

This agreement, valid for three years, will offer scholarships for postgraduate studies in the UK, specifically for women graduates from government colleges in Karnataka.

This year, 15 students will benefit from the programme, stated Lindy Cameron.

As Lindy Cameron met CM Siddaramaiah on Wednesday for discussions, Deputy High Commissioner Chandru Iyer, Additional Chief Secretary to the CM L.K. Atheek, Political Secretary to the CM Nasir Ahmed, and Govindaraju were present during the meeting.

