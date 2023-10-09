UKB Electronics Strengthens Market Presence by Diversifying into Indian Railways

UKB Electronics, India’s leading electrical and electronics manufacturing company

New Delhi (India), October 9: UKB Electronics, India’s leading electrical and electronics manufacturing company, received accreditation from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and Railway coach factories to supply several products to Indian Railways. Additionally, the company also secured orders from Indian Railways to provide wire harness systems for the manufacturing of various types of passenger coaches.

The approval and order have been received after a successful capacity and capability assessment for manufacturing cables and wire harness systems for the manufacturing of coaches and signalling applications of Indian Railways. Approvals for locomotive wire harnesses and specialized EBXL cables are underway. This accreditation has paved the way for UKB to enter one of the key focussed sectors of the Government of India and participate in a market with annual business opportunities of more than INR 11,000 Crore.

The company stated, “We take immense pride in the trust and confidence the Indian Railways has placed in our ability to produce and deliver exceptional products. UKB’s extensive product portfolio and commitment to technological innovation positions it for success in the nation’s mobility sector. Our unwavering commitment to quality and client satisfaction remains our guiding principle, and this collaboration serves as a testament to that commitment. We see Railways as a rapidly growing and strategic sector, and thus, look forward to contributing towards the Make in India movement.”

UKB Electronics has strategically located manufacturing plants at nine locations in India near key industrial hubs – Pune, Noida, Chennai, Rajasthan, and Goa—and employs close to 4,000 people. UKB’s new production facility at Ghiloth, Rajasthan, is executing the delivery of approximately 100 coaches. The company also offers niche products to the Defence & Aerospace, Power, Railways, Nuclear, Metals & Mining, and EV segments in India.

