ULIP workshop brings states together to enhance India's logistics, startups showcase cutting-edge applications

New Delhi [India], May 20 : The Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) organised a workshop on Monday, chaired by Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), at Vanijya Bhavan.

The workshop enhanced India's logistics and featured demonstrations from startups like Super Procure, Cargo Shakti, Shiprocket, and Enmovil showcasing their cutting-edge applications developed using the ULIP databases.

The workshop witnessed the enthusiastic participation of representatives from multiple states, including Telangana, Kerala, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, and Rajasthan.

Accompanying them were various industry associations, enterprises, and start-ups, collectively converging to explore avenues for transforming the logistics landscape.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, addressing the gathering, Rajesh Kumar Singh underscored the pivotal role of ULIP in fostering collaboration and integration among states to cultivate a unified logistics ecosystem.

He emphasized, "ULIP offers an unprecedented opportunity for states to enhance their logistics frameworks. I encourage all states to actively leverage ULIP and drive forward a seamless, efficient, and inclusive logistics sector across India."

During the workshop, Rajesh Kumar Singh unveiled a comprehensive ULIP booklet, showcasing how private sector companies and start-ups are harnessing ULIP APIs to innovate and streamline logistics operations.

The booklet serves as a testament to ULIP's transformative impact, highlighting innovative applications developed through the platform and their substantial contributions to enhancing logistics efficiency.

Rajat Kumar Saini, CEO and MD of the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) and Chairman of the National Logistics Data Services Limited (NLDSL), emphasized the significance of ULIP in catalyzing logistics transformation.

He urged start-ups to continue their innovative endeavours and explore new avenues to leverage the platform's potential, stating, "The applications showcased today highlight the potential of ULIP to transform the logistics landscape. We must continue to push the boundaries and explore new possibilities for efficiency and growth."

The workshop provided a platform for industry leaders and stakeholders to exchange experiences and insights. Demonstrations from innovative start-ups like Super Procure, Cargo Shakti, Shiprocket, and Enmovil showcased cutting-edge applications developed using ULIP databases.

Super Procure illustrated their platform designed to reduce empty miles leveraging ULIP, while Enmovil showcased a logistics bot for route optimization. Shiprocket demonstrated its cross-border logistics platform, emphasizing seamless seller onboarding facilitated by ULIP APIs.

Additionally, discussions delved into the utilization of PM GatiShakti NMP tools by various Ministries and Departments for the development of diverse assets, further accentuating the collaborative efforts driving India's logistics evolution.

ULIP is a digital gateway that allows industry players to access logistics-related datasets from various Government systems through API-based integration. Currently, the platform integrates with 37 systems from 10 ministries via 118 APIs, covering over 1800 data fields.

Private sector participation in ULIP has been instrumental in amplifying its impact, with over 900 companies registered on the ULIP portal (www.goulip.in). Additionally, these companies have developed over 90 applications, leading to more than 35 crore API transactions.

