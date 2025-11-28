Ultra Rich Weddings Limited Expands Presence in North India with New Office in Lucknow

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 28: Ultra Rich Weddings Limited, India's leading luxury matchmaking company, has opened a new office in Lucknow. The move strengthens its reach in North India and meets the growing demand from families and individuals searching for reliable partner search services and genuine Indian matrimonial matchmaking.

Lucknow Office Address:

Hotel Kings Paradise

Near Ambedkar University

Shaheed Path, Lucknow

The company continues to support people who want to find a life partner in India, connect with verified profiles, and use a trusted marriage bureau that offers personal guidance.

Founded in 2011, Ultra Rich Weddings Limited operates two premium brands Ultra Rich Match and Absolute Matrimony created for different audiences while maintaining the same trust-led approach.

Ultra Rich Match works with business families, HNIs, NRIs, and global clients who prefer private and direct matchmaking support. The brand focuses on one-to-one meetings and curated alliances for people who want a selective partner search experience.

Absolute Matrimony serves professionals and young entrepreneurs who want verified Indian matrimonial profiles, real connections, and a safe platform to find a bride or groom in India. The brand follows the motto "No Fake Profiles" and was recognized as the "Most Trusted Indian Matrimony Site" at the Snehshilp Foundation Start-Up Fest Gujarat. It is steadily gaining traction among educated, career-focused singles searching for a serious match.

The new Lucknow office will support matchmaking requests from Uttar Pradesh and nearby states. Clients will get local consultations and access to a wider network of families searching for partners across India. Ultra Rich weddings Limited is proud to have partnered with Mr. Dheeraj and Mr. Anjani , Directors of Wedding Chimes Event & Management, a high-end wedding services provider in Lucknow, to offer full support before and after match finalization.

Saurabh Goswami, Founder and Managing Director of Ultra Rich Weddings Limited, said:

"Our new office in Lucknow takes us closer to people who want a trusted and guided matchmaking experience. Interest from North India is rising, and this step helps us serve them better."

Ultra Rich Weddings Limited continues to support Indians looking for marriage with services built on trust, client support, and strong relationship management.

About Ultra Rich Weddings Limited

Established in 2011, Ultra Rich Weddings Limited is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company offering specialized matchmaking services through Ultra Rich Match and Absolute Matrimony. The company works with business families, NRIs, professionals, and entrepreneurs, helping them with meaningful partner search journeys that blend tradition with modern methods.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ultra Rich Weddings Limited

Email: info@absolutematrimony.com

Website: www.absolutematrimony.com

Phone: +91 -9909967753

