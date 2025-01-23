UltraTech Cement’s Q3 profit falls over 17 pc at Rs 1,470 crore

New Delhi, Jan 23 Cement maker UltraTech Cement on Thursday reported more than 17 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit for Q3 FY25 at Rs 1,470 crore, compared to Rs 1,774.78 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the company’s consolidated revenue from operations increased by nearly 3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 17,193 crore. The growth was driven by higher sales volumes and better price realisations across its segments.

Following the announcement, UltraTech Cement’s share price went up by almost 6 per cent to Rs 11,333 on the NSE, extending the gains it made before the results.

UltraTech's consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,131 crore.

However, its operating EBITDA per tonne for domestic grey cement improved sequentially to Rs 964. The realisation per tonne for grey cement declined 9.6 per cent year-on-year but saw a slight quarter-on-quarter improvement of 1.4per cent, reaching Rs 4,970.

The company saw growth in cement sales volumes. Domestic grey cement sales increased by 10.5 per cent year-on-year to 28.1 million tonnes, supported by rising demand in rural areas and government spending on infrastructure, it informed in the exchange filing. Additionally, white cement and ReadyMix Concrete (RMC) volumes grew by 6 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively.

UltraTech also reported lower logistics and fuel costs due to shorter delivery distances, improved efficiencies, and a higher use of green power. The share of green power rose to 33.4 per cent in Q3 FY25, compared to 24.1 per cent a year earlier.

The recent acquisition of India Cements Limited, effective December 24, 2024, added 14.45 million tonnes to UltraTech’s grey cement capacity.

The company’s total domestic grey cement capacity is now projected to reach 209.3 million tonnes by FY27.

