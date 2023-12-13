UltraTech targets green energy at 85 per cent of its total energy requirements by 2030

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 : UltraTech Cement on Wednesday announced it plans to increase the overall share of green energy in its total energy mix to 85 per cent by 2030.

As an interim target, the cement producer UltraTech said it plans to increase its total green energy share threefold from its current 22 per cent to 60 per cent by the financial year 2025-26.

"As the largest cement company in the country, it is our responsibility to lead the way in building a more sustainable and green future for the industry. Green energy is a key enabler of decarbonization. We have been constantly scaling up our green energy mix in our total power requirement over the years, which is a testament to our commitment towards a clean and green tomorrow," said KC Jhanwar, Managing Director, UltraTech Cement Limited.

Separately, UltraTech said it aims to meet 100 per cent of its electricity requirement through renewable sources by 2050, as part of its 'RE100' commitment.

To boost the share of green energy in the overall energy mix, UltraTech said it has implemented several initiatives including switching to renewable energy sources and expanding Waste Heat Recovery Systems (WHRS).

Currently, the company has 691 MW of green energy capacity, which includes 262 MW of WHRS installed capacity and 429 MW of contracted renewable energy. Cumulatively, this translates to about 22 per cent of UltraTech's current energy requirements.

UltraTech said it is leveraging emerging technologies to reduce reliance on thermal energy in manufacturing operations and also driving the adoption of sustainable transport. UltraTech first introduced CNG vehicles in its operations in 2021 and LNG vehicles in 2022.

Further, the company stated it would not invest any more in thermal power capacity.

UltraTech Cement Limited is the cement flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. With revenues of USD 7.9 billion, it has a total grey cement capacity of 138.39 million tonnes per annum.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor