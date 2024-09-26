Umar Faruk Patel Makes Surat Proud at International Mental Calculation Championship

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 26: Umar Faruk Patel, the first child of Surat who went to Germany to represent India in the International Junior Mental Calculation World Championship under the mentorship of Mihir Desai and Head of Genius kid Peter, Eubebius Noronha, sir, scored 1300 points and made Surat and Bharuch Vohra Samaj proud. With this, he has created many opportunities for his future and illuminated the father’s name in himself. This competition was held in Germany from the 21st to the 23rd of September, and 86 kids from 22 countries were selected. Japan, Algeria, Bulgaria, South Africa, Mexico, Germany, Hungary, and Canada, to name a few of them.

Three children from Mumbai were selected to participate in the Junior Mental Calculation World Championship 2024, where they will showcase their exceptional mental calculation skills in topics including fractions, prime numbers, square roots, cube roots, and calendar dates.

Mohammad Umar, an 8th-grade student of DSB International School, who basically belongs to Adajan Patiya, Surat, but has recently shifted to Lower Parel for studies, has been practising various tricks of maths sans pen and paper for the last 7 years. Notably, Mohammad Umar is also titled as ‘IBR Achiever’ for completing a trek, along with his mother, to Mount Everest Base camp. To his accolades, he has already scaled the heights of the well-known Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Africa. He is the son of Dr. Faruk G. Patel, CMD, KP Group.

