UN Foundation and CEEW announce the Next Generation India Fellowship on the sidelines of G20 presidency

New Delhi [India], September 14: The United Nations Foundation (UN Foundation) and the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW, India) today announced the Next Generation India Fellowship on the sidelines of India’s G20 presidency. The Fellowship is an opportunity for young Indian thinkers and leaders to gain first-hand experience in understanding and solving the world's most pressing challenges.

The Next Generation India Fellowship — part of the UN Foundation’s Our Future Agenda programme and CEEW’s focus on building careers in public policy — is specifically designed to unlock original, maverick, and substantive ideas from the youth of India for a sustainable future.

"The Next Generation India Fellowship is not just about learning, it is about transforming global leadership and impact," shared Elizabeth Cousens, President and CEO of the UN Foundation. "The Fellows will have the chance to engage with and learn from global leaders, policymakers, and influencers, gaining insight and contributing their ideas into key processes that shape world affairs."

Spanning two years, the Fellowship will foster honest conversations about the ‘One Future’ theme of the G20 presidency, build consensus around a ‘future agenda’ for young Indians, and explore options for investing in their generation and protecting the needs and rights of future generations.

The Fellowship will also provide an opportunity to strengthen youth-led and youth-focused networks and platforms, and contribute towards institution building. It will provide a platform for the Fellows during India's G20 presidency, the SDG Summit, and the Summit of the Future to communicate their proposals, advocate for key asks, share models for inspiration and action, and forge collaborations between countries of the Global North and the Global South.

"These exceptional individuals will be at the forefront of championing the cause of 21st-century multilateralism, driving forward a vision of collaboration, inclusivity, progress and sustainability – for all," stated Dr Arunabha Ghosh, Chief Executive Officer of CEEW. "It aims to provide young Indian changemakers a global platform to voice their ideas and influence key discussions across international organisations."

The Fellowship includes a diverse range of focus areas including public health, sustainable cities, new technologies, culture and communities, gender equality, future of the workforce, affordable and clean energy, and oceans. Fellows will gain a deeper understanding of policy making, strategic planning, and global diplomacy guided by the experience and mentorship of the UN Foundation, CEEW, and partner resources.

The partnership between the UN Foundation and CEEW provides an opportunity to recognise the potential of young minds and equip them with the skills, aptitude, and confidence needed to address present and future global challenges. It has been supported by Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty through a contribution made to CEEW directly in Indian rupees.

