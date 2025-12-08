UN Office Trusts Indian Technology to Fight Air Pollution

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], December 8: In a powerful vote of confidence for made in India innovation, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is addressing the growing challenge of indoor air pollution in a transformative wayby upgrading its existing air conditioners using clean-air technology from AIRTH. Instead of relying solely on bulky standalone air purifiers, UNDP is adopting a smarter, more scalable system that integrates purification directly into the AC infrastructure their employees depend on every day.

This decision reflects a deeper understanding of how indoor air actually moves. At its core, an air purifier is simply a fan and a filter. Yet the strongest fans inside any building are not inside traditional purifiers,they sit inside the air conditioning system. AC fans can be up to 10 times more powerful than the tiny fans used in standalone air purifiers. So while an air purifier attempts to clean air from one corner of a room, an AC is already pulling, circulating, and distributing air across the entire space.

AIRTH recognized this untapped advantage and engineered AC-compatible HEPA filtration turning a regular AC into a powerful air purifier without adding any new machines or electricity burden. With FILTRIX technology, AIRTH's coated HEPA filters capture fine PM2.5 pollutants, dust, allergens, smoke particles, and germs, delivering healthy indoor air at a speed traditional purifiers often cannot match.

At a time when Delhi's outdoor AQI has crossed 600+, employees inside buildings need more than surface-level protection. The UNDP office's move signals the importance of corporate responsibility in safeguarding indoor environments. Clean air is now a workplace necessity not a luxury. By embedding purification into their AC system, UNDP ensures continuous protection for staff throughout the day, regardless of whether standalone purifiers are switched on or forgotten.

AIRTH's adoption also underscores a shift in how institutions view scalable air solutions. Traditional purifiers might work in small rooms but struggle in large meeting halls, co-working spaces, training centers, and offices with high foot traffic. They require multiple units, regular maintenance, and depend heavily on user behavior someone has to remember to turn them on. They also clean air only around their immediate vicinity, leaving dead zones elsewhere in the room.

This makes AIRTH especially effective for offices and institutional buildings where air must be refreshed continuously and efficiently.

The widespread trust AIRTH has earned did not happen overnight. The solution is now used by 60,000+ families pan India.

AIrth solution is not only adopted by UNDP but by schools, hospitals, gyms, retail spaces, industries and corporate offices. Many users report AQI dropping from hazardous levels to healthy range within a short timeeven when outdoor pollution remains severe.

What strengthens this trust is the scientific backbone behind the product. AIRTH's filters and technology have been validated by IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IIT Delhi, NABL-accredited microbiology labs, and BEE-certified lab. These independent evaluations confirm both purification efficiency and AC-friendliness something traditional HEPA filters cannot guarantee due to their high pressure drop.

At the center of this innovation is Ravi Kaushik, an aerosol scientist from IIT Bombay. He spent eight years doing research on Air before founding AIRTH. His motivation came from the urgent need to create a solution that could scale across India beyond expensive machines, beyond individual behavior, and beyond what conventional purifiers can achieve.

"Some technology has to succeedotherwise future generations will pay the price for the air we fail to clean," he says. This thought has guided AIRTH's mission to make clean air effortless, effective, and economical for all.

