Unacademy Celebrates Remarkable Success of Learners in BPSC 67th Exam 2023

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 6: Unacademy, India's largest learning platform, is delighted to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of its learners in the BPSC 67th Exam 2023. Unacademy has once again demonstrated its consistent commitment to fostering talent and providing a platform to enhance academic excellence in the area of competitive exams.

In the recently conducted BPSC 67th Exam, Unacademy learners exhibited exceptional excellence, with over 40+ learners qualifying for this prestigious examination. These results are a testament to the learners' hard work, dedication, and Unacademy's unwavering commitment to providing quality education.

Notable among the successful learners are Apeksha Modi, who secured an impressive AIR 7th rank, Dhanraj Kumar who achieved a remarkable 21st rank, Shreya Kumari with an AIR of 111, Rajesh Kumar, who earned a commendable 113th rank and Mayank Kumar who achieved a noteworthy 116th rank.

These outstanding achievements underscore the effectiveness of Unacademy's approach to education, equipping students with the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed to excel in competitive exams.

Furthermore, Unacademy is proud to announce that its Foundation Batch for the 70th BPSC and Bihar SI exams is now live, providing aspiring learners with the opportunity to prepare comprehensively for these forthcoming examinations.

Unacademy extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the successful learners in the BPSC 67th Exam 2023 and wishes them continued success in their academic and professional pursuits.

Unacademy was founded by Gaurav Munjal, Hemesh Singh, and Roman Saini in 2015. Started as a YouTube channel by Gaurav Munjal in 2010, Unacademy is India's largest learning platform with a growing network of 91,000+ registered Educators and over 99 million Learners. With education being imparted in over 14 Indian languages to Learners across 10,000 cities, Unacademy is changing the way India learns. Unacademy Group comprises of Unacademy, Graphy, UnacademyX, NextLevel, and Prepladder.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor