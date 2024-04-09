Unacademy Conducts Aarambh 2024, the Biggest Event for IIT JEE and NEET UG Aspirants

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 9: Unacademy, India's largest learning platform, hosted Aarambh 2024, the biggest event of the year for IIT JEE and NEET UG aspirants. The occasion celebrated the academic achievements of Unacademy's top performers, with distinguished personalities in attendance including Kartik Aaryan, popular Bollywood celebrity; Karan Johar, acclaimed filmmaker; Anupam Mittal, visionary business leader; and Sania Mirza, tennis icon.

Aarambh 2024 welcomed Unacademy's IIT JEE and NEET UG toppers, alongside top Unacademy Educators, to celebrate the success of Learners and ignite inspiration among aspiring students nationwide. Unacademy unveiled several initiatives tailored for Learners aspiring to excel in IIT JEE and NEET UG examinations, including: -

* Unacademy IIT JEE and NEET UG PLUS subscription for just Rs 4999/- (valid till April 14th)

* 40 per cent* off on admissions at all Unacademy Centres.

* Scholarships worth Rs 10 crores for Unacademy top rankers under AIR 1000 in JEE and NEET UG examinations and Rs 1 crore for AIR 1 in JEE and NEET UG

* Flat 50 per cent* off on all Unacademy Subscriptions across categories

Unacademy's announcement of scholarships and subscription discounts underscores their commitment to democratising valuable educational resources for aspirants across India. Furthermore, Unacademy Educators empathised with Learners regarding mental health challenges associated with academic ambitions and provided guidance on mental well-being. As part of Unacademy's commitment to mental health advocacy through quality educational advice, Learners received wellness kits and were informed about various career pathways for their future.

(*T&C apply, as available on the platform)

