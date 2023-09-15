Uncover the life of a remarkable Corporate Leader and her Kitty Cat with Shaila Doshi’s debut book, published by Beeja House

ATK

New Delhi [India], September 15: In a world where success stories often take center stage, a new book is set to captivate readers with a different kind of narrative. This heartwarming and insightful book delves into the life of Shaila Doshi, a trailblazing corporate woman whose 20 years of career achievements, predominantly in marketing, have left an indelible mark on the business world. Today marks a significant milestone as an acclaimed corporate leader is now also a published author with her latest masterpiece, "Kitty Cat is a Black and White Cat”. This compelling and stirring book offers readers an unprecedented glimpse into the life of a profound corporate leader and the extraordinary bond she shares with her beloved kitty cat.

"Kitty Cat is a Black and White Cat” is not just a typical biography of a successful corporate woman. It delves into the unique relationship between Shaila Doshi and her feline companion, Kitty Cat, illustrating how the furry friend has played an unexpected yet crucial role in her journey to the top of the corporate ladder. The book takes readers on an emotional rollercoaster ride, revealing how love, companionship, and unconventional inspiration can shape a career and a life. The book illustrates metaphorical similarities and reflections Shaila Doshi and Kitty Cat have on each other.

In the book, while the author Shaila Doshi opens up about her personal experiences, offering candid insights into the challenges and triumphs she faced while climbing the corporate ranks, the Kitty Cat emerges as a source of inspiration, offering life lessons that are both heart-warming and unexpected. The book provides valuable leadership lessons that can be applied in the corporate world and beyond, highlighting the importance of empathy, resilience, and embracing the unexpected. Readers will be captivated by candid anecdotes that showcase the strong bond between both of them.

The book will take the readers on a journey through Shaila’s professional triumphs and personal challenges, all the while weaving in delightful anecdotes about the escapades of Kitty Cat. The book not only showcases Shaila Doshi’s rise in the corporate world but also reveals how her bond with Kitty Cat enriched her life in ways she never could have imagined.

The book is also embellished with a lot of photographs which give the readers a peek into her life. From a hardworking marketing professional in the morning to a party person at night, the book is laced with all the highlights of Shaila Doshi’s life. From traveling across countries to leading new programs and campaigns and helping her companies reach the top positions with her marketing expertise, Shaila Doshi has done it all. In her career of 20 years, she has worked with big brands like Kaya Skin Clinic, Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Dasani. She has led their marketing campaigns on a global level given spellbound results and reaped accolades. Along with this, she has spearheaded long-range and annual business planning efforts, based on competitive intelligence.

In a candid conversation with Shaila Doshi, she revealed, “I aim to encourage people to follow their dreams like I did and have a prosperous 20 years in the corporate sector, predominantly in marketing. This book is for all those who want to have a spectacular corporate career and want to see themselves reach the top position globally.” She further continued saying, “One should have a never say ‘NO’ attitude and unwavering confidence in yourself to accomplish whatever you dream.”

Geetika Saigal, the founder and CEO of Beeja (https://beejahouse.com/) House — India’s First and Only Mentored Publishing House says, “This engaging biography offers readers a unique perspective on the life of a corporate titan, Shaila Doshi, and her beloved feline companion, Kitty Cat. Her life story is not just about the boardroom battles and financial triumphs, but also about the extraordinary bond she shares with her black and white Kitty Cat. Their story is a testament to the power of companionship and the role of our furry friends in our lives.”

“Kitty Cat is a Black and White Cat'' is now available nationwide at Amazon.in. The book will soon be available in e-book format and globally at Amazon.com and other leading stores.

