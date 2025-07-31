Under 25, India's Largest Youth Media Platform Hits 1 Million Users

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31: Under 25, the flagship youth platform from Collective Artists Network, has officially crossed one million downloads, a major milestone in its mission to build a digital world where students feel seen, heard, and celebrated.

Designed for Gen Z, the Under 25 app combines content, community and gamified experiences in a manner that is a reflection of the way young people express themselves online. With more than 400,000 monthly active users, it has become more than an app, it's what students across the country turn to on a daily basis to create, connect and earn and feel like they're part of something bigger.

"What excites me most is how quickly this has grown, not just in numbers, but in energy," said Jeel Gandhi, CEO of Under 25. "From students discovering new interests to finding their voice through content or showing up to events across the country, this isn't just user growth, it's real community. We've built something that belongs to them, and they're building it with us."

To date, the app has helped more than 1,50,000 students and conducted more than 600+ events in 25+ cities among them, 87 virtual events since its launch. So far students have written more than 2.5 million pieces of content on the platform, making it one of the most active creative communities in the country.

"This is the largest youth cohort India has ever seen, they are digitally native, culturally aware, and deeply expressive," said Vijay Subramaniam, Founder & Group CEO of Collective Artists Network. "Under 25 has done what few platforms have managed to do: bring this generation together in one place, on their terms. It's not just an app, it's a cultural engine built for the future of India.

Under 25 has also collaborated with 350+ brands, connecting them with youth audiences through digital storytelling, grassroots engagement, and peer-driven influence.

Adding to this momentum is the return of its signature in-app campaign, The Leaderboard. After a successful debut season that rewarded 100 students with prizes, Season 2 launches this August. Titled "Joyride Through the Universe", it encourages students to explore the app's full potential, from content creation and event participation to in-app missions and rewards.

With 1 million downloads now behind it, Under 25 is looking ahead with plans to grow across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, deepen community-building features within the app, and unlock new brand collaborations that create more real-world opportunities for India's students.

