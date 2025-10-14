Under the Banner of Bharatiya Kisan Kalyan Samiti, Doon Defence Dreamers Talents from Across the Nation and State Honoured

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 14: A Grand Felicitation Ceremony Initiated by Farmer Leader Ch. Rambabu Singh Kateliya; Doon Defence Dreamers' Founder and Renowned Educationist Hariom Chaudhary Donated ₹2,51,000 to His Alma Mater Bajna Inter College, Bajna.

Dreamers recently achieved 24 Final Merit selections in NDA (I) 2025 (including AIR 8, 24, and 51) and 710 Written Selections. The institute also provides free education to children of martyr families.

In a historic announcement, Doon Defence Dreamers' Founder Mr. Hariom Chaudhary declared that any student from Bajna Inter College who wishes to prepare for the NDA examination will be provided free coaching at Dreamers. This initiative aims to empower talented rural students and help them realize their dream of serving the nation.

The Ceremony:

Organized under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Kalyan Samiti, the event honored numerous distinguished personalities from across the nation and the state, along with 20 meritorious students from the region.

The ceremony was presided over by Ch. Yogendra Singh, while Badan Singh conducted the proceedings.

The event was graced by eminent guests Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Dr. Ashish Ranjan Prasad (Indian Army), Rear Admiral (Retd.) Dr. Rajveer Singh (Indian Navy), E. Chand Sharma (Retd. DRM, Indian Railways), Jagdish Singh (former DySP and international sportsperson), Surendra Singh Laur (President Awardee and former DySP), Pratap Pehalwan (international coach), Adv. Ravindra Singh Nirwal (Senior Advocate, Supreme Court), H.P. Singh Parihar (eminent social worker), and Hariom Chaudhary (Founder, Doon Defence Dreamers, Dehradun).

Key Highlights:

* ₹2,51,000 donation by Hariom Chaudhary to Bajna Inter College for academic development.

* 24 Final Merit selections in NDA (I) 2025

* AIR 8: Ranvijay Singh Rathore

* AIR 24: Lavit Sharma

* AIR 51: Ayush Kumar

* 710 Written Selections in NDA (II) 2025, setting a new benchmark for result-oriented training.

* Free coaching announced for all children of martyr families.

* 20 talented students from the local region were felicitated on stage for their achievements.

Mr. Hariom Chaudhary expressed heartfelt gratitude and said : "The respect I received from my own school is the greatest joy of my life. I have been honored by India's Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Governor Lt. Gen. Gurmeet Singh (Retd.), among many others. But the feeling of being honored by my own school and village is truly emotional and unmatched. I sincerely thank Ch. Rambabu Singh Kateliya for inviting me to this stage and reviving my childhood memories."

Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Dr. Ashish Ranjan Prasad shared his views : "When the youth of rural India combine discipline with education, they excel in every national service. The honored students here represent that very spirit."

Rear Admiral (Retd.) Dr. Rajveer Singh said: "Schools, society, and training institutions form the trio that shapes the direction of our youth. Institutes like Doon Defence Dreamers are setting new benchmarks of excellence."

Organizer & Farmer Leader Ch. Rambabu Singh Kateliya said : "We have decided to channel the energy of our movements into honoring talent and supporting education.

Mr. Hariom Chaudhary's contribution of ₹2.51 lakh to his school is a true inspiration."

Distinguished Presence:

The event was attended by Ch. Ramveer Singh, Jaiveer Singh, Harveer Thekedar, Sudhir Pradhan, Rakesh Chaudhary (Parsoli), Shishpal Singh, Sushil Sharma, Yogendra Fauzdar, Rajveer Pradhan, and several other eminent personalities.

Conclusion:

This initiative by the Bharatiya Kisan Kalyan Samiti gave a new dimension to educational development and talent recognition.

Doon Defence Dreamers' strong social commitment providing free education to children of martyrs along with its recent NDA achievements (24 Final Merit and 710 Written selections), reinforces the belief that: "From village roots to national service education is the true bridge of transformation."

