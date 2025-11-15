Under the Patronage of His Excellency the Minister of Tourism at "TOURISE 2025"

VMPL

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], November 15: Under the patronage of His Excellency Mr. Ahmed bin Aqil Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism, the city of Riyadh witnessed the launch of a Saudi-Swiss partnership during the "TOURISE 2025" Summit, aimed at advancing innovation, developing national talent, and building human capital in the fields of tourism, hospitality, and culinary arts.

The initiative supports the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to develop human capabilities and enhance the competitiveness of the national economy.

The announcement took place in the presence of Her Excellency Ms. Yasmine Chatila Zwahlen, Ambassador of Switzerland to the Kingdom, alongside senior officials from the Ministry of Tourism, representatives of Saudi universities, and a group of business leaders.

Tanmeya Capital, headquartered in Riyadh, leads this initiative in its capacity as Manager of the Tanmeya Hospitality & Tourism Fund (THTF), a SAR600 million investment - almost 140 million euros - vehicle dedicated to developing Saudi talent and infrastructure in the hospitality sector.

Tanmeya Capital partners with Sommet Education, the parent company of the world-renowned schools Les Roches, École Ducasse, and Glion Institute of Higher Education, recognized among the world's top schools in their fields, under an exclusive 25-year agreement to establish and operate a comprehensive educational and training ecosystem within the Kingdom.

This ecosystem will train and empower Saudi and international talent according to the highest global standards, addressing the growing needs of Saudi Arabia's tourism and service industries.

The partnership seeks to establish a network of academies and specialized colleges in hospitality and culinary arts across the Kingdom, enhancing national capabilities, creating sustainable and high-quality employment opportunities, and reinforcing Saudi Arabia's position as a regional center of excellence in tourism and hospitality education.

Mr. Mohamed Musaiqer, Chairman of the Board, Tanmeya Capital said "Human-capital development in hospitality and tourism is a key pillar of Vision 2030 and the Human Capability Development Programme. At Tanmeya Capital, we are focused on building institutional strength, developing capabilities, and raising excellence standards for Saudi professionals to enable them to compete regionally and globally. This initiative demonstrates how purposeful national and international partnerships can deliver sustainable social and economic impact."

Marie-Claude Mathieu, member of Sommet Education board and Group General Counsel commented: "This partnership reflects our continued commitment to building strong, responsible, and forward-looking collaborations that create long-term value. Establishing our flagship campuses in Saudi Arabia is not only an expansion of our educational footprint but also a testament to the trust and shared vision we hold with our partners. Together, we are contributing to the Kingdom's journey of transformation by nurturing talent and shaping the future of hospitality and service excellence."

Mr. Yassir Al-Sharif, Project Sponsor of the Tanmeya Hospitality & Tourism Fund shared on the occasion: "We extend our deep appreciation to the Ministry of Tourism for its continued support of national initiatives dedicated to developing and empowering Saudi talent. This partnership reflects a national vision to localise world-class hospitality education within the Kingdom and to enable Saudi youth to acquire skills of the highest international standards. We firmly believe that investing in people is the most sustainable form of investment, and our partnerships with leading global institutions represent a practical translation of this ambitious vision."

Ahmad Al Sakran, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Tanmeya Capital said :"The Tanmeya Hospitality & Tourism Fund is a national initiative that combines global excellence with Saudi Vision to prepare a new generation of qualified leaders for the Kingdom's hospitality and tourism industries. Through strategic partnerships with Saudi universities and leading international institutions, we are building an integrated educational ecosystem that will equip Saudi youth with future-ready skills and prepare them to meet the evolving demands of the global marketplace."

"We are honored to contribute to the Kingdom's transformative vision by empowering future leaders in hospitality and culinary arts. With Glion, Les Roches and École Ducasse, we bring globally respected expertise to nurture talent that will drive Saudi Arabia's booming tourism and service industries," said Adrian Artimov, Chief Commercial Officer Sommet Education.

A strategic announcement to support the initiative

During the "TOURISE 2025" Summit, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Tanmeya Capital and Wadi Jeddah Company, the investment arm of King Abdulaziz University to explore the establishment of a new Jeddah campus hosting Les Roches and École Ducasse programmes, with feasibility studies and required approvals to be completed in the coming phase.

These agreements form the foundation of a nationwide educational network, beginning with Riyadh, and Jeddah, and progressively expanding into the western, southern, and eastern regions of the Kingdom to ensure a comprehensive national reach for specialised tourism and hospitality education.

This initiative marks a pivotal milestone in the Kingdom's national transformation toward a knowledge- and skills-based economy and embodies the integration of the public and private sectors together with international partners in achieving Vision 2030's objectives.

Through the collaboration between Tanmeya Capital, Sommet Education, and their local and international partners, Saudi Arabia is advancing toward becoming a regional and global hub for tourism, hospitality, and culinary education, thereby strengthening its international standing as a leader in shaping the future of these industries.

About Sommet Education

Sommet Education is the global leader in hospitality, luxury and culinary arts education and training. It unites five prestigious institutions - Glion Institute of Higher Education, Les Roches Global Hospitality, École Ducasse, Invictus Education and Indian School of Hospitality - that shape the future of the industry and nurture the next generation of talent.

With over 400 programs spanning from technical training to undergraduate and graduate degrees, executive education and business solutions, we support 20,000 students and learners across 10 countries and over 20 campuses as well as through cutting-edge online learning platforms.

Backed by a global network of 60,000 alumni and an industry-driven curriculum, Sommet Education prepares the future leaders who will set new standards of excellence in hospitality and beyond. To further this mission, the Sommet Education Foundation was created to expand access to quality hospitality education for underprivileged students, fostering an even more inclusive and diverse industry.

For more information: www.sommet-education.com

About Tanmeya Capital

Tanmeya Capital is a Saudi closed joint-stock investment company licensed by the Capital Market Authority to conduct a full range of asset management and investment banking activities. Headquartered in Riyadh, Tanmeya Capital focuses on developing and managing innovative investment funds across private equity, private credit and real estate. The firm is committed to advancing Vision 2030 objectives by enabling institutional and high-net-worth investors to participate in high-impact, well-governed investment opportunities. Guided by a strong governance framework and a highly experienced leadership team, Tanmeya Capital combines regional insight with global best practices to deliver sustainable growth and long-term value for its investors and partners.

For more information : www.tanmeya.com.sa/

