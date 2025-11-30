Under Yogi govt’s 'Bijli Bill Rahat Yojana’, electricity consumers to get 100 pc interest waiver 

Lucknow, Nov 30 The 'Bijli Bill Rahat yojana', a first-of-its-kind initiative, is being rolled out by the Uttar Pradesh government from December 1, which will bring relief to lakhs of electricity consumers by offering a 100 per cent interest waiver and also a rebate on their outstanding power bills.

The move will benefit both ordinary citizens as well as small electricity consumers and also commercial operators. Under the scheme, consumers will be able to avail the scheme from December 1st, 2025, to February 28, 2026.

Under the scheme, a 100 per cent interest and surcharge waiver, and a 25 per cent principal rebate have been provided. Small domestic consumers with connections up to two kilowatts and commercial customers with connections up to one kilowatt will receive special benefits.

UPPCL Chairman Dr Ashish Kumar Goyal said in the review meeting that keeping the interests of the general public paramount, the government has introduced this comprehensive relief scheme to resolve outstanding bills. The facility of easy instalments and the automatic adjustment of increased bills based on average consumption will provide real financial relief to consumers.

This scheme will be a major relief, especially for consumers who were previously embroiled in cases related to unauthorised electricity use. This will also facilitate the resolution of ongoing litigation cases, relieving affected families from lengthy legal processes.

To avail the benefits, the consumers will have to register themselves on the official portal. This can be completed online through the website or by visiting your local electricity division office. The government has launched a special campaign to provide detailed information to consumers, including notices, pamphlets, information letters, and organising camps in rural and urban areas.

This scheme will be particularly beneficial for poor families, small shopkeepers, farmer consumers, and eligible electricity consumers in rural areas. Interest waivers and principal rebates provide immediate relief, while the option of easy instalments will ease monthly financial pressure.

“The government's resolve is clear: to ensure that every consumer has access to a fair, accessible, and simple energy system, ensuring that citizens of the state can equally benefit from energy security and economic relief,” said a government release.

