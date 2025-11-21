UnFix Your Feelings Opens Its Delhi Clinic - A Warm, Private Space for Therapy, Reflection, and Everyday Healing

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 21: UnFix Your Feelings, founded by mental-health counsellor Aanandita Vaghani, has opened its first clinic in Delhi ; a quiet, home-like space in Defence Colony built for people looking for emotional support that feels grounded, personal, and genuinely helpful in everyday life.

The clinic is intentionally designed to feel less like a medical facility and more like a lived-in space where people can exhale. Soft light, warm corners, textures that feel familiar - everything is created to help clients feel safe enough to be honest, and supported enough to rebuild.

"I didn't want a clinic that felt clinical," said Aanandita Vaghani, Founder of UnFix Your Feelings. "I wanted a room where your feelings have space. Where you can untangle what's heavy, understand what's confusing, and slowly learn how to be your own therapist. Confidential and professional, yes - but also warm, human, and welcoming."

This launch comes at a crucial moment for India. One in seven Indians is estimated to live with some form of mental disorder, yet a majority never receive support -not only because of stigma, but also due to a severe shortage of trained professionals and accessible care spaces. Even in major metros, therapy can feel unreachable; outside them, the gaps widen even further.

UnFix Your Feelings hopes to address this by offering a holistic, multi-modal therapeutic practice that adapts to each person's needs.

The work blends:

- Cognitive Behavioural Therapy for structure

- Attachment-based frameworks for relational clarity

- Psychodynamic approaches for deeper emotional themes

- Drama-therapy and movement work for expression

- Lifestyle-aligned healing, supported by Aanandita's collaboration with Luke Coutinho

The practice supports individuals across anxiety, depression, trauma, identity work, eating concerns, emotional overwhelm, and long-standing patterns that shape day-to-day life.

The Delhi clinic is also envisioned as a creative and healing workshop space, where people can explore what helps them feel grounded.

The evolving calendar will include:

- sound-based healing sessions

- art-led emotional processing workshops

- puppy-assisted grounding circles

- movement and drama-therapy inspired gatherings

- and newer healing modalities that will be introduced throughout the year

The intention is clear: make mental health support approachable, stigma-free, and woven gently into everyday living - a conversation with tools, not a diagnosis with distance.

"When I moved from the US to India, I met so many people who wanted to seek help but didn't know where to go," Aanandita said. "The emotional load here is real, and it often goes unspoken. Opening this clinic felt like creating a space that people can walk into and immediately feel held."

Founded in 2021, UnFix Your Feelings is a private therapy practice by counsellor Aanandita Vaghani, offering holistic mental-health support across CBT, attachment work, psychodynamic therapy, drama-therapy tools, and lifestyle-aligned approaches. The goal is simple: a safe, stigma-free space where people can understand themselves, build resilience, and leave with tools that stay with them long after each session.

For more information, visit: www.unfixyourfeelings.com

