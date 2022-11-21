UNICEF and Elixir Foundation champion inclusion and non-discrimination #ForEveryChild through sports

World Children's Day was celebrated today with a friendly cricket match led by local celebrity Vishal Parekh and a musical performance by Chintan Trivedi and Vaibhav Thakkar sending a message on how important it is for children to feel celebrated, included, and to be treated fairly and equally - whoever they are and wherever they live.

The right of all children to equality and non-discrimination is at the core of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child which we commemorate every year on November 20, World Children's Day.

Moira Dawa, Communication, Advocacy, and Partnership Specialist, at UNICEF, says, "The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) has upheld children's rights for over 30 years. On this occasion, we pledge to protect the rights of every child to be free from discrimination and exclusion. Together with partners, we are one team that protects and promotes the rights of every child.

Madhish Parikh, Founder of Elixir Foundation said, "Children are imaginative and inquisitive. They must always be valued, safeguarded, and respected. They should be given knowledge, love, and care, as well as a safe and friendly environment in which to grow. Their voices should be heard and considered when making decisions. We will design a better society and a better world together."

In his opening remarks, Prashanta Dash, Chief of UNICEF Gujarat said, "World Children's Day is a time for all of us to renew our pledge to uphold the rights of children everywhere. When there is limited access to critical services, discrimination and exclusion negatively impact children's health, nutrition, and education. But we are not powerless to change this. It was the visions and commitment of world leaders in 1989 which led to the Convention and now it is up to us to carry forward this work. Today's match signifies our belief that when it comes to the rights of children, there can be only one team!"

Chintan Trivedi and Vaibhav Thakkar also then performed a specially crafted musical experience dedicated to children and upcoming leaders of the world - intended to not only initiate change but also encourage children to tap into their creativity.

Concluding the World Children's Day Celebration Krunal Shah, Program Manager at Elixir Foundation said, "Sports is an effective entry-point to promote skills-based education and healthy lifestyles, including the values of physical fitness, proper nutrition, and making choices that positively impact health."

This World Children's Day's theme is on sports as a powerful means to promote inclusion, equality, and non-discrimination. Sports also help children develop important life skills such as leadership, discipline, teamwork, tolerance, hard work, and cooperation.

