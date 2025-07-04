Unicorn Incubator, the Only Korea-India Cross-Border Accelerator, Successfully Concludes 'Sangam' Indo-Korea Startup Knowledge Exchange Program

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 4: Unicorn Incubator, the only Korea-India cross-border accelerator, successfully concluded "Sangam," an Indo-Korean Startup Knowledge Exchange Program at the DS Center for Entrepreneurship, IIT Delhi FITT. The two-day event (June 26-27) marked a significant milestone as part of Unicorn Incubator's flagship "India Launchpad" program, now in its 7th year of facilitating Korean startup expansion into the Indian market.

Unicorn Incubator is dedicated to promoting open innovation between Korea and India through strategic partnerships with premier educational institutions such as IIT Delhi and IIT Kanpur, as well as Korean organizations including the Seoul Business Agency (SBA) and Korea Venture Business Association (KOVA). Through its dual programs-India Launchpad and Korea Launchpad-the organization facilitates startups from both countries to enter each other's markets.

In addition to these accelerator programs, Unicorn Incubator operates "Tech Marwari," a technology exchange initiative. Just as Marwari merchants created mutual benefits through long-distance trade, Tech Marwari aims to open unprecedented opportunities for growth and development in both countries through technology exchange.

Distinguished Leadership Sets Vision for Collaboration

The program opened with a welcome address by Dr. Arabinda Mitra, Hon. Distinguished Fellow and former Scientific Secretary to the Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India. Dr. Mitra emphasized the significance of the collaboration, stating: "Like rivers converging at a Sangam to create something greater than themselves, may this event mark an important step of a lasting collaborationwhere Korean innovation and Indian ingenuity flow together to shape a shared future of growth and opportunity."

Seven Korean Startups Complete 7th India Launchpad Cohort with Market-Ready Solutions

The centerpiece of Sangam featured pitch sessions by seven cohort startups from Unicorn Incubator's 7th India Launchpad program, representing cutting-edge solutions across multiple industries and demonstrating their readiness for Indian market entry:

Be-Presence - A high-functional luxury vegan beauty brand revolutionizing the Korean beauty sector with sustainable, premium cosmetic solutions.

Dodlab - A biotech innovator offering NewTn-SAFETY, a cloud-based pharmacovigilance platform designed to enhance drug safety monitoring and regulatory compliance.

ELMCAD - An AI and mobility solution provider specializing in AI-based 3D CAD and PMI (Product Manufacturing Information) automation solutions for advanced manufacturing processes.

SaeFarm - An agritech company leveraging satellite AI models to enhance agricultural efficiency through daily farm monitoring and data-driven insights.

Supercoder - An AI-powered HR technology company automating interviewing and recruiting processes through advanced CODI (Conversational Digital Interview) solutions.

Tidy-B - A branding technology startup offering AI-powered branding solutions to help companies optimize their brand strategy and market positioning.

Wi.plat - A smart infrastructure company providing intelligent water loss management systems to address critical water conservation challenges.

Proven Track Record of Cross-Border Success

Through the India Launchpad program, four Korean startups have established subsidiaries in India, generating revenue and creating employment. Notably, ART Lab, a 6th cohort company, was recently acquired by Cosmax, one of Korea's largest cosmetics ODM companies. Additionally, two companies have received LOI, demonstrating the program's effectiveness in facilitating meaningful business outcomes.

Building on this success and leveraging extensive networks and government partnerships in Korea, Unicorn Incubator anticipates similar achievements through its Korea Launchpad program, which will support Indian startups entering the Korean market.

"Our goal is to leverage the exceptional sales capabilities and outstanding technological prowess found across both Indian and Korean startup ecosystems to create synergies between companies from both countries, ultimately facilitating their expansion into global markets," said CEO Mahima Jinah Kim of Unicorn Incubator.

The Sangam program's success reflects Unicorn Incubator's unique position as the only Korea-India cross-border accelerator and its proven ability to translate vision into tangible business outcomes. Through seven years of the India Launchpad program and the launch of complementary initiatives like Korea Launchpad and Tech Marwari, the organization has established itself as a vital catalyst for bilateral startup growth. As Korean and Indian entrepreneurs continue to seek global opportunities, Unicorn Incubator's comprehensive approach to cross-border acceleration positions as an indispensable partner in their journey toward international success.

contact@unicornincubator.net

To stay informed about the programs and cross-border startup initiatives, follow Unicorn Incubator on LinkedIn.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor