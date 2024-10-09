Unified, nuclear-free Korean Peninsula would benefit Indo-Pacific: South Korean President

Singapore, Oct 9 President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Wednesday that a unified, nuclear-free Korean Peninsula would contribute to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and unlock new opportunities across a large, interconnected market.

Yoon introduced his vision for unification with North Korea based on liberal democracy during a special lecture in Singapore to drum up international support for his so-called Unification Doctrine, first unveiled in August, Yonhap news agency reported.

"If realised, a unified Korean Peninsula that is free and open will be a historic achievement expanding the value of freedom to a great extent," Yoon said during a Singapore Lecture hosted by the Institute of Southeast Asian Studies.

He said unification will be a "blessing" for 26 million North Koreans suffering from poverty and tyranny, while also promoting freedom and human rights in the region and beyond.

As part of the commitment, the South Korean government plans to provide $100 million in funding over the next three years for development cooperation projects that promote democracy in Indo-Pacific countries.

Yoon also said a unified, nuclear-free Korean Peninsula would bolster global peace efforts and improve the safety of maritime navigation by reducing demand for illegal trafficking in the Indo-Pacific.

"The absence of North Korea's nuclear threats would lead to a stronger international non-proliferation regime, which would tremendously boost efforts aimed at building peace and trust among countries both within and across regions," he said.

To this end, South Korea pledged to support island nations in the region by enhancing real-time monitoring capabilities to combat illegal fishing and strengthening international partnerships for maritime surveillance and information sharing.

Yoon underscored the importance of fostering an open business environment, committing to revitalising multilateral free trade frameworks, including the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

He expressed optimism that a unified Korea would provide "strong momentum" for economic development in the Indo-Pacific, promising to scale up its official development assistance in digital development, education, climate response, smart cities and transportation infrastructure to support Southeast Asia's economic growth.

"An open Korean Peninsula will serve as a link connecting the Pacific, the Korean Peninsula and the Eurasian continent, unlocking a vast market," Yoon said, expecting a potential surge in investment and cooperation demand across the energy, logistics, transportation, infrastructure and tourism sectors.

To further strengthen regional cooperation, South Korea will host the inaugural Indo-Pacific High-Level Forum in December, involving countries from Southeast Asia, the Pacific Islands, the Indian Ocean and Europe.

Yoon's speech on Korean unification stands in sharp contrast to North Korea's stance, with leader Kim Jong-un referring to the two Koreas as "hostile states." The North's military said it will cut off all roads and railways connected to South Korea starting Wednesday.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have escalated in recent months as North Korea tested a series of missiles and intensified its nuclear rhetoric, following revelations of a uranium enrichment facility capable of producing weapon-grade materials.

When asked whether Pyongyang might see Seoul's unification vision as a threat to its regime, Yoon emphasised that South Korea is committed to peaceful unification based on liberal democracy.

"I don't believe it poses any threat to North Korea," Yoon answered. "Our constitution does not recognise any form of forced unification through military or physical force."

Yoon acknowledged the challenges of realising the vision, particularly given Pyongyang's lack of response to dialogue offers, but stressed the importance of continuing efforts toward unification.

"North Korea is rejecting dialogue and humanitarian aid, fixated solely on nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction as tools to maintain its totalitarian power," Yoon said.

"While it is unrealistic to expect unification to happen immediately, we can achieve unification that benefits the international community when opportunities arise by making thorough preparations and taking consistent actions," he said.

