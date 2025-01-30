Unified Voice Communication Conducts Cybersecurity Workshop; Announces Partnership with VTF University, USA

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 30: The Chennai-based Unified Voice Communication, a leading Voice over IP (VoIP) service provider in India and Philippines, recently organised a one-day workshop on cybersecurity. This initiative aimed to equip IT networking and infrastructure management professionals with the latest knowledge and tools to counter evolving cybersecurity threats.

The workshop witnessed enthusiastic participation from IT professionals such as IT heads, system administrators, network engineers, and infrastructure management experts across IT and ITES sectors in the city. The sessions were led by two eminent cybersecurity experts: Mr. Tarun Malhotra, Lead Auditor in Cybersecurity, and Mr. Dheeraj Sharma, Cybersecurity Specialist.

The topics covered included: The workshop covered various types of cyber-attacks such as spyware, viruses, ransomware, and worms known as malware; phishing, spoofing, backdoor trojan, password attacks, IoT attacks, and cryptojacking. Participants were sensitised to use strong passwords, update software, exercise caution before clicking on links from unknown sources, enable multi-factor authentication, and other "cyber hygiene" measures.

During the event, Unified Voice Communication announced a significant partnership with VTF University, USAa nonprofit organisation dedicated to advancing cybersecurity education globally. Under this collaboration, Unified Voice Communication has been appointed as the program's representative and subject matter expert in India. This partnership will enable the delivery of specialized certification programs, workshops, and interactive training sessions in cybersecurity, further enhancing professional education for Indian IT professionals.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Krishnan Nagarajan, Director, said that taking strong cybersecurity measures provide a wide range of benefits for organisations such as: protection of sensitive data, prevention of financial loss, business continuity, enhanced reputation, rapid incident response, increased customer trust, and compliance with regulations.

He also pointed out that cyberattacks have grown increasingly sophisticated. However, human error remains the leading cause of damage to digital assets. It requires the right knowledge and tools to prevent cyberattacks.

Mr. Krishnan Nagarajan added that cybersecurity is a shared responsibility among internet service providers (ISPs), system administrators, and end users. "Hence, as a leading ISP committed to fostering a safe digital environment for our clients, we organised this workshop to share insights into the latest cybersecurity threats and trends. And to provide hands-on experience for the participants in configuring firewalls, setting access controls, and ensuring compliance with security standards such as HIPAA and SOC2."

On the strategic collaboration with VTF University, he noted "We are proud to collaborate with VTF University to deliver cutting-edge cybersecurity education and training. Participants will earn 1 Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credit for every 50 minutes spent in Unified Voice Communication-led sessions, helping professionals maintain their skills and credentials."

Unified Voice Communication, headquartered in Chennai, offers a comprehensive range of telecom services, including: VoIP solutions, Free unlimited calls, Business SMS, and Virtual receptionists. As a Tier 1 service provider with over 20 years of expertise and a team of 100+ professionals, the company has a strong presence in the Indian cities of Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Noida, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, besides Manila and Delaware. Its offerings include inbuilt call analytics, single routing plans, and SIP termination protocols, ensuring seamless and efficient communication solutions.

