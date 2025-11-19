Unifly and CorePeelers Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) and Drone Ecosystem Solutions in India

VMPL

Antwerp [Belgium]/ New Delhi [India], November 19: Unifly NV, a global leader in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) systems headquartered in Belgium, and CorePeelers Pvt. Ltd., an India-based Tech-consulting and system integration firm specializing in aviation and digital infrastructure programs, have announced a strategic partnership to collaborate on the deployment and localization of advanced UTM solutions in India.

This collaboration aims to combine Unifly's globally proven UTM platform, operational across several countries and regulatory environments, with CorePeelers' domain expertise in airspace digitalization, program management, and integration services for government, defense, and airport sectors. Together, the companies will explore opportunities for the deployment of UTM solutions aligned with India's Digital Sky framework and support upcoming initiatives in Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), drone corridor operations, and Smart City airspace integration.

Under this partnership, CorePeelers will act as Unifly's strategic partner in India, engaging with government agencies, PSUs, defense establishments, and ANSPs to localize, integrate, and operationalize Unifly' s UTM technology stack. The alliance supports the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' missions by fostering technology transfer, capability building, and co-development of sovereign digital airspace infrastructure.

"Unifly's mission has always been to safely integrate drones and urban air mobility into everyday airspace operations. India's expanding drone ecosystem offers immense potential, and partnering with CorePeelers allows us to bring our proven technology to one of the world's most dynamic aviation markets," said Andres Van Swalm, CEO of Unifly.

"CorePeelers is proud to collaborate with Unifly to accelerate India's journey toward a fully integrated, digitally managed low-altitude airspace. Together, we aim to build a secure, scalable, and regulation-ready UTM framework that empowers authorities, innovators, and end users alike," said Suryakantt Sharma, Director, CorePeelers.

The collaboration will focus on pilot deployments and joint solution demonstrations for regulators, airport operators, and defense stakeholders, as well as the integration of Unifly's UTM platform with India's Digital Sky, surveillance networks, and airport operational systems. The partnership also envisions cooperation in Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) domains, including eVTOL traffic management and airspace readiness assessments.

This partnership underscores the shared vision of both organizations to build a safe, secure, and sustainable airspace ecosystem that supports India's fast-growing drone and air mobility sectors.

About Unifly

Unifly NV is a Belgium-based global leader in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) software solutions, enabling the safe integration of drones and urban air mobility (UAM) operations into controlled airspace. Unifly's platform is operational with leading Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSPs) in Europe, North America, and Asia, supporting regulatory frameworks such as EASA's U-Space and Canada's RPAS. A subsidiary of Terra Drone Corporation (Japan), Unifly drives innovation and safety in the global drone ecosystem. Website: www.unifly.aero

About CorePeelers

CorePeelers Pvt Ltd is an India-based consulting and technology company offering end-to-end program management, system integration, and digital transformation services in aerospace, airports, defense, and smart infrastructure domains. CorePeelers partners with leading OEMs and global technology providers to deliver innovative, secure, and scalable solutions for government, private and strategic clients under the 'Make in India' initiative. Website: www.corepeelers.com

