UniHealth and Myanmar Airways International Join Forces to Revolutionize Medical Travel Experience

New Delhi [India], December 5: UniHealth Consultancy Limited (NSE - UNIHEALTH), a global healthcare service provider, announces a groundbreaking collaboration with Myanmar Airways International (MAI) to launch the UniHealth - MAI Medical Travel Program. This innovative initiative aims to elevate the Medical Value Travel experience for patients from Myanmar by providing seamless access to UniHealth's expansive network of partner hospitals in India.

This collaboration combines UniHealth's healthcare expertise with MAI's aviation proficiency, offering tailored solutions for medical travelers. The program includes personalized treatment plans, discounted airfare, and various healthcare services, aiming to position India as a preferred destination for global medical travelers. This strategic alliance supports the vision of promoting Medical Value Travel, fostering cross-border healthcare collaborations, and contributing to global healthcare solutions.

As the Indian Medical Tourism Market is projected to surge to USD 12.64 billion by 2028, UniHealth's partnership with MAI is poised to capitalize on India's premier healthcare services sector. Driven by a commitment to quality and affordability, this collaboration will cater to Myanmar's burgeoning medical tourism industry, experiencing a remarkable 25% annual growth.

Commenting on the performance, Dr. Akshay Parmar, Founder & Managing Director of UniHealth Consultancy said, "This collaboration with Myanmar Airways International marks a significant milestone in our journey towards redefining the medical tourism landscape. It's a crucial step in fostering international collaboration in the healthcare sector.

Our aim is to position India as a global hub for Medical Value Travel, offering patients from Myanmar access to cutting-edge medical treatments. We prioritize not only the quality of care but also affordability, making advanced healthcare solutions accessible to a broader audience."

