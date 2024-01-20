UniHealth Expands Global Footprint through Key Healthcare Consultancy Partnership in Kenya

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20: UniHealth Consultancy Limited. (NSE - UNIHEALTH), a global healthcare service provider, has entered a service agreement with North Coast Healthcare Solutions Limited in Kenya, marking a significant stride in global healthcare infrastructure development.

The collaboration focuses on providing detailed design consultancy for Links Hospital, a visionary 200-bed tertiary care multi-specialty hospital in Mombasa, Kenya. Planned on a land parcel spanning 43,000 square feet, Links Hospital aims to be a healthcare landmark with a proposed built-up area exceeding 2 lac square feet.

Leveraging expertise from successful projects in India and Africa, UniHealth will play a crucial role in translating Links Hospital's vision into a state-of-the-art facility. Services include project planning, architectural design, interior design, and space optimization, emphasizing sustainability and patient-centric environments.

UniHealth's success stories showcase its innovative approach to healthcare design, incorporating the latest technology while adhering to international standards. This positions UniHealth as a key partner in shaping Links Hospital into a leading institution in Kenya. The collaboration responds to global healthcare challenges, aiming to transform facilities into more accessible, sustainable, and responsive entities. UniHealth commits to working closely with North Coast Healthcare Solutions Limited for the successful realization of Links Hospital, marking a shared vision for global healthcare excellence.

Commenting on the performance, Dr Akshay Parmar, Founder & Managing Director of UniHealth Consultancy said, "This collaboration marks a significant stride towards enhancing global healthcare infrastructure. UniHealth's innovative approach, incorporating advanced technology and adhering to international standards, positions it as a key player in shaping Links Hospital into a leading institution in Kenya. This collaboration not only addresses current healthcare challenges but also signifies a dedication to making healthcare more accessible, sustainable, and responsive on a global scale.

This service agreement exemplifies UniHealth's dedication to elevating healthcare infrastructure globally. UniHealth being the preferred consultant opted for by North Coast Healthcare Solutions Limited is a testament to the recognition of company's expertise in designing cutting-edge healthcare facilities. We are thrilled to contribute to the development of Links Hospital, setting new benchmarks for healthcare excellence in Kenya."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor