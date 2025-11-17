UniHealth Posts Stellar 195% YoY Surge in Consolidated Net Profit

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: UniHealth Consultancy Limited. (NSE - UNIHEALTH), a global healthcare provider with extensive operations across Africa and now rapidly expanding in India including hospitals, medical centres, consultancy, pharma distribution, and medical travel has released its Unaudited Financial Results for H1 FY26.

H1 FY26 Consolidated Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹ 69.56 Cr; YoY growth of 55.14%

* EBITDA of ₹ 34.62 Cr; YoY growth of 105.06%

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 49.76%, YoY growth of 1,212 BPS

* Net Profit* of ₹ 15.11 Cr, YoY growth of 194.80%.

* EPS of ₹ 9.80, YoY growth of 195.09%

H1 FY26 Standalone Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹ 5.53 Cr; YoY growth of 80.43%

* EBITDA of ₹ 3.86 Cr; YoY growth of 127.26%

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 69.74%; YoY growth of 1,437 BPS

* Net Profit of ₹ 2.72 Cr; YoY growth of 137.12%

* EPS of ₹ 1.77, YoY growth of 139.19%

*Note: Consolidated Net Profit attributable to the equity shareholders of the Company.

Commenting on the performance, Dr Akshay Parmar, Founder & Managing Director of UniHealth Hospitals, said, "H1 FY26 was a period of meaningful progress for UniHealth as we continued to strengthen our footprint across India and Africa while advancing key projects under execution. One of the major steps this half-year was the completion of the 1st UMC Hospital facility in Navi Mumbai, a 52-bedded multi-speciality tertiary care hospital equipped with modular theatres, catheterisation lab and state-of-the-art Intensive Care Units (ICUs). Further strengthening our presence in India is our upcoming 200-bed tertiary care hospital in Nashik, scheduled to be commissioned early next calendar year. This facility will have advanced ICUs, a cardiac & neuro catheterisation lab, four modular OTs with robotic surgery readiness, a rehabilitation centre, comprehensive lab and radiology diagnostics, and round-the-clock emergency services.

Looking ahead, with 120 operational beds and multiple projects progressing well, we remain on track to achieve 350-400 operational beds by FY26 and scale towards the targeted 1,000 beds over the next two years. Our focus remains on improving operational efficiency, enhancing patient care, and expanding through an asset-light and partnership-driven model that ensures flexibility and sustainable growth. We continue to aim for a balanced revenue mix from India and Africa, supported by strong occupancy, operational excellence, and timely commissioning of new projects. With clear growth milestones and an expanding presence across both regions, UniHealth is well-positioned to deliver sustainable value and strengthen its position as a trusted provider of cross-border healthcare.

Dr Anurag Shah, Founder & Director, added, "Operationally, we continued to expand capacities at our existing unit in Uganda, scale IVF and fertility services, and open new clinics. As of September 30, 2025, the Ugandan unit of the Group has repaid its outstanding loans and is now a debt-free entity, enabling it to expand aggressively financially in the coming years.

During this period, we also completed the restructuring of Biohealth Limited in Tanzania, transitioning it from an indirect subsidiary to a direct associate. This restructuring enhances governance, improves operational oversight, and aligns our international holding structure to support our Africa expansion strategy more effectively."

H1 FY26 Key Business Highlights

