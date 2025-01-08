UniHealth - UMC Hospitals Group Announces its First Multi-Specialty Hospital in India

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8: UniHealth Hospitals Limited (NSE - UNIHEALTH): UniHealth - UMC Hospitals Group, a renowned name in global healthcare, with an established presence in Africa and India, has announced the launch of its first multi-specialty hospital in India, located in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. This significant milestone marks the Group's strategic entry into the Indian healthcare sector, complementing its existing operations in healthcare consultancy and trading, and underscoring its commitment to delivering "Quality Healthcare to All."

The upcoming UMC Hospital in Navi Mumbai, set to be commissioned by April 2025, under UMC Hospitals Private Limited, a subsidiary of the NSE Emerge listed Unihealth Hospitals Limited, is poised to set new standards in patient care and medical excellence. The 60-bedded tertiary care hospital will be equipped with comprehensive lab and radiology diagnostic services, two modular operating rooms, a cardiac catheterization lab, a state-of-the-art ICU, and a dedicated day care unit, catering to the growing urban population in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, and surrounding regions. This initiative builds on UniHealth's legacy of excellence across Africa, where it operates a robust network of hospitals, including UMC Victoria Hospital in Kampala, Uganda; UMC Zhahir Hospital in Kano, Nigeria; and UniHealth Medical Centre in Mwanza, Tanzania.

The launch of UMC Hospital in Navi Mumbai marks a pivotal step in UniHealth's broader vision of growth, with plans to establish 5+ multi-specialty hospitals across western India within 24-36 months, adding over 500 inpatient beds to India's healthcare infrastructure. Equipped with the latest advancements in medical technology, the facility emphasizes patient comfort and safety, aiming to foster collaborations with leading healthcare professionals and establish itself as a centre of excellence. It will also drive medical value travel by interlinking UMC Hospitals across Africa and extending the expertise of Indian doctors to patients in African regions.

With state-of-the-art facilities and a patient-centric approach, UniHealth aims to leverage its expertise across Africa and India to enhance healthcare standards, expand its footprint, and redefine accessibility globally.

Commenting on the development, Dr. Akshay Parmar, Founder & Managing Director of UniHealth Hospitals said, "The launch of UMC Hospital in Navi Mumbai is a proud moment for us. This initiative reflects our commitment to extending the excellence we have demonstrated in Africa to the Indian healthcare sector. Our vision is to build a healthcare ecosystem that is not only advanced but also accessible and affordable for all. With this first step in India, we aim to set new benchmarks in healthcare delivery".

Emphasizing on the impact of this initiative, Dr. Anurag Shah, Managing Director of the Group's facilities across Africa, said, "The launch of UMC Hospital in Navi Mumbai will usher in a new dimension to comprehensive care for patients traveling between India and the African continent, providing them with continuity, a critical and key aspect for treatment of a wide variety of chronic medical conditions, bridging the existing gap with rigorous and continued follow up for optimum prognosis and treatment results. The exchange of information in real-time between the clinical teams across UMC Hospital facilities in Africa and India will benefit patients and help cement the Group's position as a differentiator in the provision of critical healthcare services and treatments across multiple geographies".

