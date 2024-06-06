Unihealth's Consolidated FY24 PAT Up By 36 per cent

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6: UniHealth Consultancy Limited (NSE - UNIHEALTH), a global healthcare service provider, announced Audited Financial Results for H2 & FY24 and incorporation of subsidiary company 'UMC Hospitals Private Limited'.

Key Financial Highlights

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights FY24

* Total Revenue of Rs 50.35 Cr, YoY growth of 9.39 %

* EBITDA of Rs 19.16 Cr, YoY growth of 21.79 %

* EBITDA Margin of 38.06 %, YoY growth of 388 Bps

* PAT of Rs 10.39 Cr, YoY growth of 35.64 %

* PAT Margin of 20.63 %, YoY growth of 399 Bps

* EPS of Rs 7.67, YoY growth of 10.52 %

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights H2 FY24

* Total Revenue of Rs 27.50 Cr, growth of 20.33 %

* EBITDA of Rs 11.32 Cr, growth of 44.31 %

* EBITDA Margin of 41.16 %, growth of 684 bps

* PAT of Rs 6.09 Cr, growth of 41.66 %

* PAT Margin of 22.14 %, growth of 333 bps

* EPS of Rs 3.94, growth of 6.78 %

Other Financial Highlights:

The company's long-term borrowings reduced from Rs36 Cr to Rs14 Cr, accompanied by decrease in the debt-to-equity ratio from 1.45 times in FY23 to 0.18 times in FY24.

Interest Service coverage ratio surged from 3.25 times to 5.18 times in FY24, reflecting improved capability to service debt obligations.

Operating cash flow increased to Rs4.56 Cr in FY24 from Rs1.33 Cr in FY23, reflecting enhanced operational efficiency.

With Uganda contributing to 60%, India 16%, Nigeria 12%, UAE 10%, and Tanzania 2%, Unihealth's total revenue stood at Rs50 crores

Recent Update of Unihealth Consultancy Limited:

The Company recently announced a significant development with the incorporation of its subsidiary company, 'UMC Hospitals Pvt Ltd', on May 22, 2024. This expansion marks a strategic move for Unihealth Consultancy Limited into the healthcare sector within India and providing healthcare services to the Indian populace.

Commenting on the performance, Dr. Akshay Parmar, Founder & Managing Director of UniHealth Consultancy said, "Reflecting on UniHealth Consultancy's performance in the second half and FY24, I'm proud to see how the dedication of our Team to service delivery, innovation and strategic partnerships is driving forward the Company's vision and helping it achieve continued growth. The notable improvement in our margins underscores the industry's dynamic nature, where innovation and collaboration are crucial to address the evolving healthcare needs.

Investments made by the Company to upgrade its infrastructure and develop key specialties like Orthopaedics and Spine as Centres of Excellence underscore our commitment to our patients and their care. Initiatives like the UniHealth - MAI Medical Travel Program and expansion of our distribution partnerships like the one with Fixderma India align with our mission to make a positive global healthcare impact.

Our presence in Africa demonstrates our ongoing dedication to improving healthcare standards. We're diligently tailoring services to meet the unique needs of African communities, as seen across our existing units in Uganda, Nigeria and Tanzania. The growth in our consultancy services vertical highlight the trust placed in the Company by its partners and clients globally.

In the coming financial year, UniHealth is poised for further growth and diversification. The Company will be commissioning specialized services like IVF, ophthalmology, and cardiology at its existing hospitals in Uganda and Nigeria and expanding its operations in Tanzania and India. The Company has incorporated subsidiaries in India (UMC Hospitals Private Limited) and Mauritius (Unihealth Holdings Limited) in furtherance of the same and plans to increase its commissioned bed capacity by 150-250 beds by setting up UMC Hospital facilities in Tanzania and India before the end of FY 2024-25. The manufacturing unit planned by the Company in Mwanza (Tanzania) is also set to be commissioned for commercial production during this financial year, underscoring the Company's commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare services worldwide."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor